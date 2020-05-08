Tekashi 6ix9ine releases new song after his imprisonment

Despite the world being blocked right now, Tekashi 6ix9ine, née Daniel Hernández, is still releasing new music. The 24-year-old rapper reportedly released a song on Friday and it was announced on a Times Square card, the New York Post says.

Additionally, the young rapper was also slated to appear in an Instagram Live session around 3:00 p.m. As you may already know, Daniel Hernández was jailed for his involvement with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

He made a deal with federal prosecutors by revealing all the information they wanted. Unfortunately for 6ix9ine, his reputation was tremendously successful in the hip-hop community. Since then, his luck has been much more pronounced, considering that he was able to ensure an early release due to the coronavirus.

Daniel reportedly suffers from asthma, which is a pre-existing condition that can be problematic if he contracts the coronavirus. Since leaving the big house, Tekashi 6ix9ine has been busy working on new tracks at home.

Last month, a federal judge gave Tekashi 6ix9ine permission to record music videos from the comfort of his own home. The judge previously warned Tekashi not to engage in social media as he did in the past.

As the rapper's fans know, he has fostered an Internet reputation for being something of a troll. Judge Paul Engelmayer wrote in his statement that he was allowed to work on his career within the confines of his own home.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been making media headlines repeatedly in recent months. On May 5, Bridget Hill collected a report from Hot New Hip Hop in which it was revealed that Sara Molina, her little mom, claimed that she was trying to hide her money from him to avoid paying child support.

Ad

According to Molina, he learned to hide his money from the authorities and from her through 50 Cent. Ironically, at the same time, 50 Cent claimed that he was not open to the idea of ​​collaborating with Tekashi 6ix9ine any time soon.



Post views:

0 0