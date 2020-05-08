Tekashi 6ix9ine applauds against Meek Mill after he called him "rat,quot;

A few minutes after Meek Mill turned to social media to remind everyone of Tekashi's 6ix9ine past as an informant for federal prosecutors, 6ix9ine or Daniel Hernández responded immediately.

Hot New Hip Hop resumed on social media today in which the young rapper put Meek Mill into an explosion but in a cheerful way. As you may already know, Tekashi 6ix9ine was recently released from prison due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the prison he was in.

Due to his good behavior and cooperation as a "star witness,quot;, it is not unlikely that Tekashi 6ix9ine received special consideration as a convict. These days, Hernández, 23, has received endless criticism on social media.

Instead of sitting alone and saying nothing, Hernández has just released a new song and has also been applauding other rappers who accuse him of committing one of the most heinous sins: betraying accomplices for personal gain.

Regardless of whether Tekashi 6ix9ine was really a "rat,quot; or not, the rapper has been struggling, and today was no different. On his social media account, Tekashi taunted Meek Mill for worrying about the drama instead of his newborn son.

You can see the post below:

In response to Meek's post, Tekashi hinted that the rapper's priorities were out of order and that he should take care of more important matters to be addressed. Then she added a "tears of joy,quot; emoji along with her message.

While 6ix9ine has not been engaging in the social media world as it was before his incarceration, it appears that he is slowly moving in that direction again. Tekashi 6ix9ine, since his case began, has come under scrutiny, especially in the hip-hop community.

Ad

It probably helps that Tekashi 6ix9ine has released a new song so they can use the extra advertising. 6ix9ine also participated in an Instagram Livestream in which he addressed some of the criticism against him.



Post views:

0 0