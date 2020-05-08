Tekashi 69 Releases His First Music Video Since He Got Out Of Prison

Phew! After two years, Tekashi 69 is back in a big way when he just released his new song and video! This is the first time we've seen the rapper since his imprisonment and, if you wonder, YES, he still has his signature rainbow hair, and YES, he still has his signature sound. In his new song, "Gooba," Tekashi shows a group of beautiful women in their rainbow-coordinated outfits as they move behind him as he does his thing.

If you recall, we reported a few weeks ago that Tekahsi's legal counsel asked the judge in his case for permission if he could record a music video in his backyard and this was the result! Check out their preview below!

Tekashi 69 is also celebrating his birthday today. Talk about a welcome home gift! His girlfriend Jade (who is also shown in the music video) wishes him a happy birthday and he also shoots some photos for rappers in New York while she is at it. See what he had to say below:

Tekashi 69 would not be Tekashi if it did not come with a side of controversy and today was no different. He began his 25th birthday with an online fight with Meek Mill after the couple exchanged a few words about his release. Meek Mill started with his personal opinion on how he feels about Tekashi. Saying this below:

To which Tekashi 69 replied:

Meek being Meek added a little more glare to his case saying this:

I know this is going to be a very interesting year (to say the least) for Tekashi 69. Roommates after listening to their latest release "Gooba,quot;, are you expecting more music? Let us know!

