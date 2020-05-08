Tekashi 69 hits record 2 million views on live Instagram in his first live appearance since leaving prison

Tekashi 69 can be many things, but "stoopid,quot; is certainly not one of them. In a highly anticipated return to social media, Tekashi launched himself on Instagram today in his first live appearance since leaving prison early.

In a matter of seconds, he broke viewing records on the social media platform and reached a total audience of 2 million during his lifetime, where he talked about various things, insisting on loyalty and why he did what he did.

Just before going live, Tekashi released his first music video since his release from prison. He also got into a dispute with Meek Mill.

When he finally got live, he spent about 8 minutes ranting, explaining why some of his fellow rappers are so upset by his presence.

"You live your whole life trying to be a real jerk, trying to be a tall and loyal man … If a rat came home like me and me and made more numbers than me, I would be mad. You have every reason to be angry.

Tekashi continued: "I still came home and I am a legend at the age of 24 because I came home and the rat is doing more numbers than you. I would also be angry. I could not sleep at night."

He also spoke about the meaning of loyalty. Look below:

He ended his life by thanking his fans for supporting his return, as well as the judge in his case for letting him come early and celebrating his birthday, which was today, with his loved ones.

He is currently serving the remainder of his two-year sentence in house arrest.

