Tears and wind tunnels: a look at the most aerodynamic cars in the world

In 1980 Volkswagen built the ARVW concept car, the most aerodynamic vehicle it has ever created. It achieved a drag coefficient (Cd) of only 0.15. In contrast, most road cars have a Cd of between 0.3-0.4. Volkswagen

The ARVW was able to reach 225 mph (362 km / h) in the Nardo high-speed bowl. Volkswagen

The Model 3 (and now the Model Y) has a Cd of 0.23, but only when equipped with the aerodynamic wheel covers. Sean Gallup / Getty Images

When a wheel spins, it disturbs the air a lot and that causes aerodynamic drag. That's why electric cars often have wheel faces that are as close to a solid disc as possible, while still allowing the brakes to cool down. Christian Marquardt / Getty Images

The Porsche Taycan 4S (pictured) and Taycan Turbo have a Cd of 0.22 when equipped with these wheels. Porsche

In 2013, Mercedes-Benz modified the shape of its CLA 180 BlueEfficiency diesel to generate a Cd of 0.22. Mercedes Benz

Four years later, BMW achieved the same 0.22 cd with its EfficientDynamics 520d diesel engine. BMW

In 1996 GM's EV1 electric car had a Cd of 0.19. Unfortunately, almost all of these cars ended up in the shredder. General Engines

In 2013, VW built the XL1, which can get more than 200 mpg in the US. USA Volkswagen

Covering the wheels cuts drag even more than the smart wheel design.

The Lightyear One is a solar EV that is being developed in the Netherlands, and if it goes into production it should beat the XL1 and EV1 in terms of endurance. Light-year

%MINIFYHTMLfc6f3eb8398bdf520d639aacd96f28e716% Even for low resistance vehicles, we must forget about the legality of the road. This is the JCB Dieselmax, the fastest diesel vehicle in the world. In 2006, it was 350 mph, and it cuts through the air with a Cd of 0.147. Rui Vieira – PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

The most slippery concept car I can find is this, the 1986 Ford Probe V. Its Cd is 0.137. Boris Nizon / RDB / ullstein bild via Getty Images

As for circuit racing cars, I don't think anyone has created one with less endurance than the 1964 Panhard CD LM64. Its shape, with a 0.12 cd, was designed with Le Mulsanne Straight's three-mile straight in mind. Mans. GP Library / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Another ground speed car is even sleeker than the JCB Dieselmax – it's the Goldenrod, and held the record for the world's fastest wheel drive car from 1965 to 1991.

But even the Goldenrod has to bow to this torpedo on wheels. It's called Eco-Runner 8, and its shape has a Cd of just 0.048. Eco-Runner Team Delft

With no car releases to work with, thanks to COVID-19, the press offices of some automakers are filling the void by digging through the archives to share cool stuff with the rest of us. On Thursday Volkswagen North America came up to tell us about the company's most streamlined car. It was called the Volkswagen Aerodynamic Research, and it was built in 1980 as a demonstration of how to make a vehicle as slippery as possible, with a drag coefficient (Cd) of just 0.15. Powered by a 177-hp (132 kW) 2.4-liter in-line six-cylinder engine, the ARVW reached a speed of 225 mph (362 km / h) on the Nardo test track in southern Italy. But the ARVW is not the least tough vehicle ever built, just the least tough VW. So what is the most aerodynamic car of all time?

Production cars

When Tesla unveiled its Model 3 sedan a few years ago, it was justifiably proud of the car's 0.23 cd, which improved the S and X models by 0.01. Tesla did not optimize the aerodynamics of the Model 3 just for bragging rights. The lower the drag of a car, the more it can get per unit of energy because it doesn't have to work as hard to make its way through the air. However, a Model 3 is so slippery in the air when the car's 18-inch wheels are fitted with aerodynamic wheel covers, something Car and Driver put to the test late last year. (If you own a Model 3 and are hypermiling, you can reduce drag on your car and thus increase its range, even more by installing aftermarket front and rear spoilers.)

But the Model 3 is not the least resistant car that has gone into production. Porsche's Taycan EV battery outperformed Tesla when it went on sale last year. Both the Taycan Turbo and Taycan 4S achieve a Cd of 0.22, although again, only with the most aerodynamic wheels installed. The Taycan Turbo S uses a different design and in the wind tunnel, which adds 0.03 to the Cd.

That number is pretty low, and it's one reason why Autoblog, Car and Driver, The Drive, Inside EVs, MotorTrend, Road and Track, Roadshow, and others have found their EPA range to be woefully pessimistic. But Porsche was not the first automaker to sell a car with a cd of just 0.22. Both BMW and Mercedes-Benz came first, each with a diesel sedan. In 2013, Mercedes optimized the already slippery CLA 2013 (Cd 0.23) a bit more for the CLA 180 BlueEfficiency, adjusting different mirrors, wheel covers, serrated spoilers, and a few other tweaks here and there to achieve a Cd of 0.22. Four years later, BMW got the same number for its EfficientDynamics 520d diesel sedan.

But we still have not finished. In 1996, the EV1 BEV lamented by General Motors cut the air with a Cd of just 0.19. That was matched in 2013 when VW, drawing on the lessons it learned from the ARVW, introduced the XL1. This two-seater was built at the behest of Ferdinand Piech, who told VW engineers that he wanted a "1-liter car,quot; capable of traveling 100km with just 1 liter, which equals 235.1mpg if he speaks American. In fact, the XL1, a plug-in hybrid that combined a 47hp (45kW) two-cylinder diesel engine and a 27hp (20kW) electric motor, was able to improve Piech's goal, achieving 0.89L / 100km (265mpg) in the cycle of European test.

The XL1 may not hold the crown of the least rugged production car for long. In the Netherlands, a startup called Lightyear is developing a solar EV called Lightyear One. If it manages to go into production, it should match or improve the EV1 and XL1; for now, Lightyear only claims a cd of "below 0.2,quot;.

Concepts and corridors

A Cd of 0.19 is really slippery, but as the ARVW shows, if you don't need to comply with car homologation rules, you can further reduce drag. Like the JCB Dieselmax. In 2006, this diesel powered land speed record car was designed by Ron Ayers, also responsible for the Thrust 2, Thrust SSC and Bloodhound SSC (now Bloodhound LSR) land speed cars. (Also, the Enfield 8000, which became Jonny Smith's flow condenser.) The JCB Dieselmax was not as fast as jet-powered land-speed cars powered by RAF Wing Commander Andy Green, But it did set a world record for electric vehicle diesel, reaching 350 mph (563 km / h). Your cd? 0.147.

In the realm of pure concept cars, the 1986 Ford Probe V could be the most aerodynamic ever created. As the name implies, it was the fifth in a series of Probe concepts dating back to the late 1970s. The engine was rear-mounted, allowing for a very low hood, and all four wheels were covered in fairings, which meant that when tested in the wind tunnel, probe V recorded a Cd of just 0.137.

However, there are even more slippery cars out there. Although race cars these days are optimized to create downforce, before aerodynamics figured out that air could be harnessed for greater grip, their efforts were focused primarily on reducing drag. This was particularly true at Le Mans, where the track included the three-mile (4.8 km) Mulsanne straight. No Le Mans car seems to have taken this more seriously than the Panhard CD LM64. Its bodywork was the result of aerodynamic Charles Deutsch and Lucien Romani, and it used covered wheels and a smooth floor to race down the Mulsanne straight with a 0.12 Cd.

However, even the Panhard is outclassed by another ground speed car called Goldenrod. Built by brothers Bob and Bill Summers, in 1965 it set a world record for the world's fastest wheel drive car, at 409 mph (659 km / h). That record was held until 1991 and boiled down to a combination of four Chrysler Hemi engines and an improved Caltech form with a Cd of 0.1165.

But the record for the least durable wheeled vehicle of all time goes to a much weirder-looking machine than any of the others featured in the gallery above. It's called Eco-Runner 8, and it's one of a series of cars built by Team Delft for the Shell Eco-marathon. With a reclined driving position and only three wheels, the Eco-Runner 8 torpedo body is probably the most aerodynamically efficient road vehicle in history, with a barely credible Cd of 0.045.

