Teachers share an encouraging message to students amid the coronavirus pandemic

In these difficult times, the staff at this school have gone the extra mile to make sure their students know they are missed.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, teachers and students across the country have had to adapt to new forms of social distance learning. Just days before the Governor of New Jersey Phil Murphy Schools announced in the state will remain closed during this academic year, the staff of a Bridgewater elementary school practically came together to spread an encouraging message to their students.

On April 28, a video was shared on YouTube with the principal, teachers, and staff members at Van Holten Elementary School. His "Message to our Van Holten Huskies,quot; included sweet photo and video messages, some songs and dances, and many colorful signs and chalk artwork that assure students that they are missed and supported and that this challenging time is not. will last forever.

The adorable pictures showed not only teachers and staff members, but also their own furry children and friends as they practice social distancing.

The video concluded with a final comforting message: "When it rains, look for rainbows. When it's dark, look for stars."