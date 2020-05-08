Taylor Swift preparing for the & # 39; City of Lover Concert & # 39;

The singer of & # 39; Cornelia Street & # 39; announces a special one-hour concert featuring her hit singles performances during one of her stops at the Theater L & # 39; Olympia in Paris.
Up News Info –
Taylor Swift will make a selection of his biggest hits during his next one-hour special "City of Lover Concert"
ABC will broadcast the concert on May 17, 2020, which was filmed last September 2019 in Paris at the L & # 39; Olympia Theater. The next day, the concert will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney +.
It comes after hit creator "Red" was forced to remove a limited series of tour dates to promote his latest record, "Lover," due to the coronavirus pandemic, which includes two events called Lover Fest in Los Angeles and Boston.
During the Paris show, Taylor performed songs like "Death by a Thousand Cuts", "Cornelia Street" and "The Man", all taken from the album, along with hits like "ME!" and "I knew you were a problem."
Speaking about the event in the evening, he said to the crowd, "In my mind, I see this (concert) as a launch party."