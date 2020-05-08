Taylor Swift preparing for the & # 39; City of Lover Concert & # 39;

The singer of & # 39; Cornelia Street & # 39; announces a special one-hour concert featuring her hit singles performances during one of her stops at the Theater L & # 39; Olympia in Paris.

Up News Info –

Taylor Swift will make a selection of his biggest hits during his next one-hour special "City of Lover Concert"

%MINIFYHTML55abea4a44e3ee3371925a522f24ec2d17%

ABC will broadcast the concert on May 17, 2020, which was filmed last September 2019 in Paris at the L & # 39; Olympia Theater. The next day, the concert will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney +.

%MINIFYHTML55abea4a44e3ee3371925a522f24ec2d18%

It comes after hit creator "Red" was forced to remove a limited series of tour dates to promote his latest record, "Lover," due to the coronavirus pandemic, which includes two events called Lover Fest in Los Angeles and Boston.

<br />

During the Paris show, Taylor performed songs like "Death by a Thousand Cuts", "Cornelia Street" and "The Man", all taken from the album, along with hits like "ME!" and "I knew you were a problem."

Speaking about the event in the evening, he said to the crowd, "In my mind, I see this (concert) as a launch party."