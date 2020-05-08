Taylor Swift announces City of Lover concert with new images

We love (r) this ad!
Taylor Swift is ready to launch a new special concert! Swifties, get ready, because on Sunday, May 17, ABC will air T.Swift's "City of Lover,quot; concert. The special will show fans pictures of Swift's performance in September 2019 from Lover in Paris.
The Grammy winner announced the news on Good morning america on Friday.
"Hears, Good morning america, it's Taylor, "Swift said in a video message on Friday." I just wanted to say 'Hello'. I hope everyone is doing well and everyone is happy and healthy and staying safe. "
"So I played this concert in September called City of Lover and it was in Paris and it was a lot of fun," Swift continued. "It was actually a show organized to celebrate the Lover album that came out, and we filmed it! So that will air on ABC on May 17. "
The next day, the concert will be available for fans to see on Hulu and Disney Plus.
The news of the Swift concert comes today, May 8, the day that many fans believed he would make a special announcement. Superstar fans have been catching Easter eggs that seemed to be falling, hinting at this exact date.
It was yesterday when Swift posted a photo in the same outfit she wears in her ad video!
Check out a preview of Swift's upcoming special concert above!
