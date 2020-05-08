Taylor Swift announces City of Lover concert with new images

We love (r) this ad!

Taylor Swift is ready to launch a new special concert! Swifties, get ready, because on Sunday, May 17, ABC will air T.Swift's "City of Lover,quot; concert. The special will show fans pictures of Swift's performance in September 2019 from Lover in Paris.

The Grammy winner announced the news on Good morning america on Friday.

"Hears, Good morning america, it's Taylor, "Swift said in a video message on Friday." I just wanted to say 'Hello'. I hope everyone is doing well and everyone is happy and healthy and staying safe. "

"So I played this concert in September called City of Lover and it was in Paris and it was a lot of fun," Swift continued. "It was actually a show organized to celebrate the Lover album that came out, and we filmed it! So that will air on ABC on May 17. "