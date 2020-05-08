Tara Reade asks Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential race

Tara Reade, the former Senate aide who accused Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993, asked her on Thursday to withdraw from the presidential race.

In Reade's first interview since Biden unequivocally denied the allegation last week, former Fox News presenter and NBC News correspondent Megyn Kelly what he wanted to say to Biden.

I mean, you and I were there, Joe Biden. Please step forward and be accountable, "Reade said in a short clip Kelly posted on her Twitter account." You shouldn't be running in character for the President of the United States. "

When asked if he wanted him to leave, Reade replied, “I wish I did. But it won't. "She said she didn't want an apology from Biden, saying," I think it's a little late. "

Reade said last year that Biden made her feel uncomfortable during her nine-month tenure in his office, even once he put his hand on her neck during a meeting. But in March, she first accused him of assaulting her after pushing her against a wall on Capitol Hill.

Biden flatly denied the accusation last week.

"I'm saying unequivocally, it never, never happened. It didn't happen, it never happened," Biden said on MSNBC.

"I don't understand it, but I'm not going to go in and question his motive," he added. "I am not going to attack her. She has the right to say what she wants to say, but I have the right to say: 'Look at the facts, check it out, find out if any of what it says is true.'

In a second clip Kelly posted Thursday, Reade said she would take an absolute "oath,quot; on her claims and undergo cross-examination.

When asked if he would take a polygraph, he said, "I am not a criminal. Joe Biden should take the polygraph.

EXCLUSIVE MK: Will Tara Reade be sworn in or take a polygraph? pic.twitter.com/aBXohhg14n – Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 7, 2020

"What kind of precedent does that set for survivors of violence?" she asked. "Does that mean we are presumed guilty and we all have to take polygraphs? Then I will take one if Joe Biden takes one. But I am not a criminal."

Reade is now represented by an attorney, Douglas Wigdor, according to a statement released Thursday by the law firm. Wigdor has represented previous prosecutors, including a Fox News employee who accuses Bill O’Reilly of harassment, but is also a supporter and aide to President Donald Trump, who will now likely face Biden in November.

"Our representation of Ms. Reade has absolutely nothing to do with politics," Wigdor said in a statement. "We have decided to address this issue because every survivor has a right to a competent attorney, and that is exactly what we will provide."

Reade has turned down a number of other interview requests, including one from The Post. She reportedly pulled out of a meeting with Chris Wallace of Fox News, and said in an email to The Post on Saturday that she was concerned for his safety and was working with police.

"I will give an interview after security is in place," he wrote.

During the clip Kelly posted on Thursday, Reade referred to the online animosity he felt and said that Biden's followers "have been saying really horrible things about me and me on social media."

"He is not himself, but there is a certain hypocrisy with the campaign that says it is safe." It was not safe, "he said.

She claimed that her social media accounts have been hacked and that her ex-boyfriends and owners were being given a platform to criticize her. He also cited criticism of his past praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"That encourages people," he said. “I received a death threat because of that because they thought I was being a traitor to the United States. And I mean, these are serious things. Their campaign is taking the position that they want all women to be able to speak safely. I haven't experienced that. "