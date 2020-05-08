Tara Reade asks Joe Biden to leave the presidential race in a new interview with Megyn Kelly

A week after alleged Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden denied Tara Reade's accusation that he sexually assaulted her while working for him in the early 1990s in his Senate office, Reade responded to his denial in an emotional interview on camera with Megyn Kelly.

During the 42-minute interview, which Kelly posted on social media on Friday, Reade, now 56, described what happened after Biden allegedly attacked her in 1993 when he was his aide in the Senate. Reade says the attack "tore her apart."

"I wanted to say & # 39; for & # 39; and I thought about it. I don't know if I said it, "Reade said when he started crying." But sometimes when I've had a couple of nightmares or a few nightmares about it, I wake up screaming and wake up screaming. stop. & # 39; "

She says he didn't look at her again. Instead, he "turned around and walked away and never looked back,quot; after he allegedly assaulted her in the hallway of a Capitol Hill building. Reade also claims that he was a victim of Biden's harassment when he worked for him when he was a Senator from Delaware in the spring of 1993.

Biden has denied Reade's claims, but there has been some evidence corroborating the Reade story that has emerged in recent weeks. An episode of Larry king live Beginning in August 1993, Reade's mother appeared calling and asking what her daughter's options were after having trouble working for a senator.

Four different people showed up and said Reade told them about the assault in the years after the alleged incident. And, during their divorce process in 1996, Reade's ex-husband mentioned the alleged assault in court documents.

"I met the petitioner in the spring of 1993 while working in Washington DC. In the early stages of our relationship, the petitioner felt comfortable trusting me as we both work for members of Congress and share many other common interests," Read in the court filing. "On several occasions, the petitioner related a problem she was having at work regarding sexual harassment in the office of US Senator Joe Biden."

The filing goes on to say that Reade finally struck a deal with the chief of staff for Biden's Senate office and she stepped down. Reade's ex-husband also stated that it was "obvious,quot; that the event had a "very traumatic effect on the petitioner, and that she is still sensitive and affected by that today."

Reade's interview with Megyn Kelly was her first major on-camera appearance since Biden's denial. Once again, he detailed his allegations of harassment and assault against Senator Joe Biden, which is an accusation he first appeared with in March. Katie Halper's show podcast

"I really don't care if people believe it or not, I've had to live with it," he said. "And it's just one of those things that has impacted and destroyed my life."

He added that he wants Joe Biden to drop out of the race but does not expect him to. "It's about seeing the person who assaulted me being elevated to the highest office in the country," he said. "It is running on a character platform and that struck me as gross."

You can watch Megyn Kelly's full interview with Tara Reade in the video above.



