Sundance Doc 'Spaceship Earth' Adopts Neon's Unique Distribution – Up News Info

Neon has acquired global global rights to the Matt Wolf Sundance documentary Earth spaceship, and launched it today through a footprint of traditional and non-traditional places.

The film will be screened in participatory drive-in theaters and will select emerging screenings of city breaks (accessible to quarantined city dwellers). In addition, Neon has worked with exhibitors to launch the film on theater websites, in addition to the websites of other affected companies interested in participating.

Current confirmed distribution partners include film festivals, museums, and first-time film providers, such as bookstores, restaurants, and more. The footprint is completed with a simultaneous digital launch on Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, FandangoNow, Vudu, DIRECTV, DISH and former Neon partner Hulu.

Impact Partners & # 39 ;, RadicalMedia and Stacey Reiss Productions Earth spaceship, Directed by Matt Wolf, he debuted at Sundance. Earth spaceship It is the true adventure of eight visionaries who, in 1991, spent two years in quarantine within an engineering replica of the Earth's ecosystem called Biosphere 2.

The experiment was a global phenomenon, recounting daily existence in the face of life-threatening ecological disasters, and growing criticism that it was but a cult.

Neon's launch strategy was designed as a way to address the current limitations of the theater experience with the goal of uniting communities and moviegoers and helping organizations and companies that need it. Distribution pArtists will have the option to host private screenings and / or co-host live online Q&A and panels with filmmakers and other guests.

A partial list of non-traditional partners includes Atlas Obscura, Earth Day Network, Books are Magic, the Explorers Club, Posteritati, Fernbank Museum, NYC Trivia League, Talcott Mountain Science Center, Ground Support Cafe, Explorers Club, Malaprop & # 39; s Bookstore / Cafe, SITE Sante Fe, Synergetic Press, City Growers, Bud Werner Memorial Library, the French bistro of Santa Monica Pasjoli and the Brooklyn restaurant Locanda Vinii & Olie.

Other small businesses and organizations in the US USA Interested in partnering with Neon you can get more information and register at www.NEONrated.com .

"Neon has never released a movie without the benefit of theaters and Earth spaceship it's no exception to that rule, "said Neon founder and CEO Tom Quinn." As every day becomes a new harsh, almost surreal reality, it's clear that we must continue to release new movies and entertain the public to the best of our ability. We can. "It is also important that we innovate and adapt to support the many companies that need it. Earth spaceship It will not be screened in theaters, we hope that by making it available "everywhere," the film's release can at least embody the community spirit of cinema, if not the big screen. We miss our partners on display so much and look forward to the triumphant return of cinema. "