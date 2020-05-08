Station 19 confirmed what is happening with DeLuca?

Grey's Anatomy It ended its season early after production closed due to the spread of the coronavirus, but that doesn't mean the Gray Sloan Memorial stories are over.
The last time viewers saw DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti), Meredith found him having an episode. He admitted that something was wrong and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) was at his side. All right, Station 19 It apparently confirmed exactly what was going on with DeLuca and is what fans were expecting.
Station 19 He finished filming his season, which means that until its end, viewers will receive some winks and hints about what was supposed to happen in the last few episodes of Grey's Anatomy, including a diagnosis for DeLuca. Meredith and DeLuca's sister Carina (Stefania Spampinato) were already concerned that he was showing early signs of bipolar disorder.
In the episode of Thursday, May 7, Station 19, Carina said to Maya (Danielle Savre) who later had bipolar I and that his brother recently learned that he had the same condition. It's what many fans assumed, but now it seems to be confirmed.
After production closed, Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff sent a message to the fans.
"We are disappointed that we cannot complete our narration this season. The good news? 1621 plays as a satisfying finale! It is not where we plan to end, but it is beautiful and the questions that persist we will answer next year," she tweeted referring to next season.
ABC dramas also donated supplies to hospitals and front-line workers fighting the spread of the coronavirus.
"TO Station 19We were fortunate to have around 300 of the coveted N95 masks that we donated to our local fire station. They were tremendously grateful. TO Grey's AnatomyWe have a dressing gown and robes that we are also donating. We are all overwhelmed with gratitude for our healthcare workers during this incredibly difficult time, and in addition to these donations, we are doing our part to help them by staying home, "Vernoff told E! News in a statement.
%MINIFYHTMLfecc51c6e5c4d377d4a0fbfd761ac31214%%MINIFYHTMLfecc51c6e5c4d377d4a0fbfd761ac31215%