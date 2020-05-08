Station 19 confirmed what is happening with DeLuca?

Grey's Anatomy It ended its season early after production closed due to the spread of the coronavirus, but that doesn't mean the Gray Sloan Memorial stories are over.

The last time viewers saw DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti), Meredith found him having an episode. He admitted that something was wrong and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) was at his side. All right, Station 19 It apparently confirmed exactly what was going on with DeLuca and is what fans were expecting.

Station 19 He finished filming his season, which means that until its end, viewers will receive some winks and hints about what was supposed to happen in the last few episodes of Grey's Anatomy, including a diagnosis for DeLuca. Meredith and DeLuca's sister Carina (Stefania Spampinato) were already concerned that he was showing early signs of bipolar disorder.