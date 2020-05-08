Stars Ante Up for the COVID-19 Charity Poker Tournament hosted by Hank Azaria – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Several stars, including Amy Schumer, Jon Hamm, Edward Norton, and Don Cheadle, will participate in an online charity poker tournament on Sunday, with all funds earmarked for COVID-19 relief efforts.

Hank Azaria and screenwriter Andy Bellin organized the event, called "Stars CALL For Action," which is also supported by online poker company PokerStars. It will air live starting at 2 p.m. ET on Twitch, Facebook and YouTube.

The list of stars and industry figures registered to play includes Bryan Cranston, Brian Koppelman, Michael Cera, Jeff Garlin, David Schwimmer, Eric Bogosian, Jason Alexander, Brad Garrett, Michael Ian Black and Kevin Pollak.

Players will play individually in front of their home cameras. Spectators will also be able to contribute to the cause through a "donate" button.

Related story Amy Schumer to Host Food Quarantine Cooking Program for Food Network

The best players will direct their $ 1 million portions, donated by PokerStars, to a charity of their choice. Half of the total donation will go directly to Care International on behalf of the participants, as well as all proceeds donated through live streaming. Grants to charities will be administered by the Entertainment Industry Foundation.

This event is a play money event, with no real money prizes awarded and donations made on behalf of the best.

"This event is a great way to combine genuine giving where it's needed with a way to stay home and still connect with people from all over the world. A friendly poker game reminds us of what life used to be like, and we hope to return soon." Azaria said, "It's a way for people to interact for a good cause and have fun at the same time."

By sweetening the pot, organizers are also planning a non-celebrity division, allowing regular players selected through "community gifts" to take on the stars. Additionally, celebrities who knock out early will be added to a side event where the winner will direct 10% of the total to charities.