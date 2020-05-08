St. Pete Company creates device that kills Corona virus in seconds – Up News Info Tampa

St. Petersburg, FL – St. Petersburg-based PathO3Gen Solutions has created an innovative device that is already reaching facilities across the country to combat the spread of the Corona virus. Researchers have discovered that the virus can live in shoes for days and is one of the causes of the spread.

Maria P. Garces, Marketing Manager at PathO3Gen Solutions says: “So we created a device called a shoe disinfection station. The way it works is that you step on the unit for 6 to 8 seconds and then get off. It breaks the outer layer of the cell, and then UVC can penetrate and kill it. Or remove it if it is a virus. AdventHealth at Connerton, within six months of owning our units, experienced a 34 percent reduction in hospital-associated infections. "