Spike Lee Releases Film About New York City Struggles Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The famous filmmaker has made a mini film documenting the struggles of New Yorkers at the epicenter of the pandemic killer coronavirus in the United States.

director Spike lee He has captured the painful experience of living in New York City in the midst of the devastating coronavirus pandemic in a new short film.

The Brooklyn native and Oscar winner made the three-minute film, "New York, New York"as a" Valentine's Day "to the city, which has been devastated by COVID-19 as the epicenter of the disease in the United States.

"It is painful when you see that there is nobody there," Spike told the CNN presenter. Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta of the empty streets in the footage. "But at the end of the movie, that's when we see New Yorkers."

"New York, New York," which is set to the song of the same name by Frank SinatraIt features underground and deserted landmarks such as Broadway theaters, Yankee Stadium and Wall Street, as well as scenes involving healthcare workers.

Despite the grim scenes from the Big Apple, Spike is proud to live there in one of the toughest periods in the city's history.

"You know what? I don't want to be anywhere other than here, the epicenter," he added.