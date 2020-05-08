South Bay Teen Creates Website to Send Thank You Letters to Nurses Nationwide – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CLARA (KPIX) – A South Bay teen has created a website to honor and thank nurses and other health care staff members who work tirelessly to save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Genine Borrelli is a COVID-19 Intensive Care Nurse at the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. She is one of the 3.1 million nurses in the United States who cares for people every day during the coronavirus emergency.

“It is a little difficult to be a nurse. You don't always get, you know, praise for what you do. So I think it's a new day and it was, "said Borrelli.

Gina Choi, a third-year student at Santa Clara High School, was so inspired by the sacrifices that the front-line nurses were making that she created "Notes for Support," an amazing website that gives people a way. thanking nurses like Borrelli for their work.

"I have an established program for anyone to send a letter of encouragement to COVID-19 patients or healthcare workers," Choi said.

Choi built a website that takes letters, prepares them in the correct format, and ensures they go to nurses across the country. Thousands of kind notes are sent to nurses and patients across the country.

The nurses notice and are touched. Some like Yasman, who works at a hospital in Philadelphia, come up to express their appreciation.

"Hi Gina! This is Yasman from Jefferson Hospital, I just wanted to take a moment to thank you for the generous notes, for our patients and for our healthcare workers," he wrote.

"So sincere and sweet! I especially love some of the photos. Here we have nurses, we have our operating room and very nice sweet messages of thanks, ”said Jennifer Jacobson, nurse-in-charge at Sutter Health Pacific Medical Center.

Some people send more than just notes. Burlingame Sutter Hospital received 60 handmade quilts that were handed out to nurses in a drawing this week.

"It is very challenging, but I am very proud to be a nurse," said Borrelli.

People interested in writing a letter of support to a patient or care worker can visit www.notesforsupport.org.