South Africa Coronavirus Blockade Includes Sales of Tobacco and Alcohol Bam

JOHANNESBURG – The dealer had a stash, but the young woman did not walk through the door without a presentation. That's where her friend, who was already a trusted customer, came in. And even then there were complications.
The woman wanted Stuyvesants. The dealer had Courtleighs. But in South Africa, where cigarette sales are illegal, quibblers are at risk of nicotine attacks.
He took the Courtleighs and got them out of there.
"I feel like I'm buying cocaine," said the 29-year-old woman, who asked not to be identified for fear of being fined or arrested.
In late March, amid the coronavirus outbreak, the South African government banned the sale of tobacco and alcohol as part of a general blockade, one of the strictest in the world. But even when the government has begun to reverse the blockade, the bans remain in place.
A government minister, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, cited "Covid-19 reasons,quot; to maintain the ban.
Ms Dlamini-Zuma, a doctor who served as minister of health in the 1990s and is now minister of cooperative governance, said that "in addition to the effects on the person's lungs," there was concern that smoking may promote coronavirus infection.
"The way tobacco is sometimes shared doesn't allow for social distancing," he said, "but it actually encourages the spread of the virus."
In defense of the ban on the sale of alcohol amid cries of protest from the liquor industry, President Cyril Ramaphosa said alcohol was "an obstacle to the fight against the coronavirus."
"There are proven links between the sale and consumption of alcohol and violent crime, car accidents, and other medical emergencies at a time when all public and private resources should be prepared to receive and treat large numbers of Covid-19 patients,quot; said the president. he said in a statement.
The government has also cited the risk of domestic violence in homes where families are isolated in the home.
Perhaps not surprisingly, an underground market for both cigarettes and alcohol quickly emerged.
Like smuggling markets everywhere, it depends on word of mouth, as the 29-year-old woman who settled for the Courtleighs soon learned.
He made his purchase in a suburb of Vereeniging, a city south of Johannesburg, where sellers are said to only sell to buyers referred by someone they know. And they sell only from their homes to avoid driving with large quantities of cigarettes, since if they were caught in one of the dozens of police blockades established across the country, they could be arrested on the spot.
Instead, the smoker carries the risk and cost. A pack of 20 cigarettes now costs more than 150 rand (about $ 8), three times the previous legal price. Underground alcohol prices have also skyrocketed. A bottle of low-end vodka that generally sells for 120 rand ($ 6) now sells for at least 400 rand ($ 21).
South Africa lifted its national blockade on May 1, but continues to implement strict social distancing and face mask rules. Already under H.I.V.'s siege, the country has around 8,200 confirmed cases of coronavirus and has reported some 160 deaths.
The country had implemented one of the strictest blockades in the world after registering its first coronavirus-related death in March. In addition to banning the sale of cigarettes and alcohol, regulations prohibited running and walking dogs, and closed parks.
Before the shutdown, with an impending ban, some smokers stocked up on cigarette boxes. But when the cigarette ban was extended beyond May 1, things for smokers began to get tense.
Now, it's a matter of who you know. The cafe owner willing to slide a box under a milk container, perhaps, or a supermarket cashier willing to steal and resell cigarettes that languish in the warehouse.
In a municipality of Pretoria where everyone knows everyone, including the police, few dare to sell cigarettes from their homes. Instead, the traffickers hide among the young men who roam the corner of the neighborhood.
A 23-year-old smoker said that when he saw a group of four men sharing a cigarette, he approached them to find out where they had found the contraband. By chance they were selling, they told him.
Desperate after a failed attempt to quit, he said, he paid 160 rand for his favorite brand and "ran home," where he snapped a picture of the sealed package, planning to share it on WhatsApp with other envious smokers.
But when he opened the package, a cloud of sawdust suffocated him. A cigarette was not found.
Smokers say they are finding fake cigarettes in sealed boxes that look exactly like legitimate brands. And those who are desperate enough are buying unknown brands that have appeared during the shutdown with names like Pineapple and Chestel, and are notorious for inducing immediate cough.
The tobacco industry has not been kind to the new government policy.
The ban has fueled an underground cigarette trade that was thriving even before the shutdown. By some estimates, it represented more than 30 percent of the market, depriving the tobacco industry of profits and the government of tax revenue.
Now both industry and government are losing even more.
The country's largest cigarette maker, British American Tobacco South Africa, at one point threatened legal action if the government did not withdraw its ban, but on Wednesday it changed course. "We have made the decision not to take legal action at this stage,quot; He said in a statement, "but instead to continue discussions with the government."
The company said: "We are convinced that by working together we can find a better solution that works for all South Africans and removes the threat of criminal sanctions from 11 million tobacco users in the country."
The ban on cigarettes and alcohol has sparked a debate on civil liberties in a country with one of the most liberal constitutions in the world. While South Africa was one of the first to adopt public smoking regulations, the bans are seen by many as a symbol of government overreach.
Although their coronavirus policies may have managed to keep the outbreak under control, some are calling the government hypocritical. Junk food remains available. And officials strictly limited outdoor exercise during the lockdown.
In a country increasingly struggling with diabetes and obesity, such inconsistencies weaken the government's argument that it is protecting public health, said South African constitutional law expert Pierre De Vos.
"In the long term, if the government goes overboard and wants to continue to impose these limits when the threat has subsided, I think the courts will invalidate this," he said.
Still, the ban may have produced at least one former smoker: the man who bought the box of sawdust.
"I can't just lose money like that," he said. "I said to myself, 'No, man, it's not worth it. I will stay home and eat sweets, since that is what is now legal. "