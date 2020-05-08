Souplantation to be permanently closed due to coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

Home Local News Souplantation to be permanently closed due to coronavirus pandemic – Up News...

SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) Souplantation, the buffet-style restaurant with a large following of families, hipsters, and frugal eaters, is reported to be closed for good due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The chain, which is known as Sweet Tomatoes outside the Los Angeles area, closed in March along with all the other restaurants to eat at. But with other reopening states that don't explicitly include buffets or salad bars, which are central to the Souplantation model, the company said it saw no way forward.

The closure means 97 restaurants will be permanently closed, and more than 4,000 employees will lose their jobs.

Souplantation's parent company, San Diego-based Garden Fresh Restaurants, told the Los Angeles Times it was considering applying for a loan from the Federal Paycheck Protection Program, but reopening its restaurants looking unlikely, they couldn't take the money. because it would be false. . & # 39;

Souplantation fans took to Twitter to cry together.

Another buffet-style restaurant, Hometown Buffet, actually kept its Covina location open for takeaway service. It is unclear what will happen next with other buffet restaurants, which are popular in the San Gabriel Valley.

