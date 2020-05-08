Souplantation to be permanently closed due to coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) Souplantation, the buffet-style restaurant with a large following of families, hipsters, and frugal eaters, is reported to be closed for good due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The chain, which is known as Sweet Tomatoes outside the Los Angeles area, closed in March along with all the other restaurants to eat at. But with other reopening states that don't explicitly include buffets or salad bars, which are central to the Souplantation model, the company said it saw no way forward.

The closure means 97 restaurants will be permanently closed, and more than 4,000 employees will lose their jobs.

Souplantation's parent company, San Diego-based Garden Fresh Restaurants, told the Los Angeles Times it was considering applying for a loan from the Federal Paycheck Protection Program, but reopening its restaurants looking unlikely, they couldn't take the money. because it would be false. . & # 39;

Souplantation fans took to Twitter to cry together.

There is no greater anguish than listening Souplantation is closed forever – kells (@kellyynguyeen) May 7, 2020

Crown claiming Souplantation is my breaking point and villain's origin story – lane (@elenastanley_) May 7, 2020

Unlike many other restaurants, Souplantation had plenty of healthy options and fresh vegetables for people to choose from. It is really sad to see the coronavirus take this place away from us forever. – Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) May 7, 2020

I have no right to be so distressed by the extinction of a restaurant chain called Souplantation, but here I am. – Jenny Nicholson (@JennyENicholson) May 7, 2020

the plantation is closing forever and also my heart – jules 👼🏻 (@juliasilvey) May 7, 2020

The closing of Souplantation is the worst news for my mom this mothers day – dummie (@dumbfoundead) May 7, 2020

Today is a sad day for immigrant families obsessed with the buffet 😢

RIP @plantation I grew up in Torrance's. This was the only non-Asian restaurant that my parents enjoyed. mainly because they had coupons all the time and a senior discount. pic.twitter.com/J99HDdbNHv – Jenny Yang (@jennyyangtv) May 7, 2020

Souplantation has officially closed its doors forever, so I have done a lil something to pay my respects … pic.twitter.com/x0IAZksNGS – Nichole (@NicNacsTV) May 7, 2020

Another buffet-style restaurant, Hometown Buffet, actually kept its Covina location open for takeaway service. It is unclear what will happen next with other buffet restaurants, which are popular in the San Gabriel Valley.