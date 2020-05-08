Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrate their second wedding anniversary with a sweet publication

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja married Anand Ahuja on this day two years ago. The actress's fairytale wedding in Mumbai had entangled paparazzi and social media with her photos and her grand wedding ceremony. Today, in the middle of the closure, the couple celebrates their second wedding anniversary and the actress shares a sweet publication and an adorable photo.

Sonam Kapoor has thanked his parents and Anand's parents on social media on their special day. She shares a beautiful black and white photo of herself posing with Anand and their respective parents. The monochrome image is magical as everyone has a smile on their faces. The caption on the image said: “Aspiration and inspiration for the future … thanks to the parents for being the best type of role model. We are because of you. # everydayphenomenal … "Now that it is truly a lovely post and a very good way to thank your role models for your happy married life.

Currently, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are in quarantine and are constantly seen sharing photos of each other and even enjoying some funny pranks on social media and hitting a storm in the kitchen. The actress was last seen on Zoya Factor and has yet to announce her next one, which looks like it will be published in Quarantined Life.