Sonakshi Sinha on what he is doing during the long crash

The continuous blockade has caused several people to stop and realize the value of life. Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who spends time with her family, says she has no complaints about life during the quarantine. In an interview, Sonakshi said: "We shouldn't complain because we are so much luckier than many other people. Also, when I'm not working, I isolate myself at home anyway, I get up late and catch up on movies and sketches I saw the Oscar-winning parasite, Ajay Devgn's highest grossing boxer, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and several Tom Hanks movies in the past few weeks. "

Sonakshi Sinha has taken a break from her training regimen. Taking almost the same thing, he said, “We must remain sane at this time. I find comfort in food, so I no longer worry about workouts. I eat what I want, but at the same time, I also keep my body moving. "

After the close, Sonakshi will be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, which was supposed to launch on Independence Day.