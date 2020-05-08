Some Napa business owners say they're not ready to reopen – Up News Info San Francisco

NAPA (Up News Info SF) – Napa County officials announced Thursday that they will move to Phase 2, following the governor's recommendations to reopen the business closed for weeks by order to stay home, but not all store owners. have decided to reopen.

Starting Friday, certain types of businesses will be allowed to operate in Napa County, but only if they do "retail sales." Among the companies authorized to reopen: clothing stores, bookstores, toy stores, furniture stores, sporting goods and florists.

Napa County officials also added that starting Saturday, facial coatings will be required within businesses and also in workplaces where a 6-foot social distance cannot be maintained.

Governor Gavin Newsom made it clear in a briefing Thursday that individual counties could have different rules.

"I think it is significant that California legally offers concurrence by allowing certain jurisdictions to maintain stricter guidelines, as you well know," Newsom said.

Thea Witsil, the owner of a popular vintage clothing store called Wildcat, said she had been through a lot before the pandemic.

"I'm not ready to give up," said Witsil. "This cat has more than 9 lives, apparently, living through earthquakes and fires and the car accident through the window."

But Witsil says his popular vintage clothing store will remain closed. She says she has been making skins, she even created a gofundme account to help her store run until the time comes. But she doesn't think the county is ready for this moment.

"I can't speak for everyone, but today I met with 7 downtown business owners and none of us will open tomorrow," he said. "I mean we are in the midst of a pandemic. Our numbers in Napa County are low, but so are our tests. We got to the test game too late. So that doesn't reflect reality."