Sofia Richie shares a solemn-looking selfie after Scott Disick's rehab abuse

It seems that Scott DisickThe short rehabilitation season affects his girlfriend a lot Sofia Richie. While the 21-year-old has not yet broken her silence on the matter, she recently turned to her Instagram account to share a new selfie.

Apparently taken at home, the photo on Thursday, May 7 showed the daughter of Lionel richie looking at the camera with sad eyes. Sofía, who opted for minimal makeup, had her arms in front of her on a chair and rested her chin on them. Although she only had a slight bare shine on her lips as she left her hair wet, the blonde beauty looked stunning as ever.

"Thursdays are … exciting," wrote Sofia in the caption.

In related news, Sofia was reportedly concerned after Scott left rehab with a report saying the 36-year-old man flew to Colorado from Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 28. "Sofia noticed a change in him and that he was not as healthy and happy as he could be, and Scott made the decision to seek help for him and for her and their relationship," a source told Us Weekly.

Regarding "Flip it like Disick"star, he was said to be" really hurt, upset, and upset by the fact that his privacy was violated when all he was trying to do was something that was good for himself and to improve himself, as he noted that it was slipping. Pending."

"It is a very delicate situation and Scott felt he needed to get out of there and leave immediately once he found out that everything had been leaked," the source said. "He and his attorney plan to take serious action against the facility."

According to previous reports, Scott had been struggling with the trauma of his past. News of his rehab period broke after her photo of him joining a Zoom group meeting at the All Points North Lodge went online, prompting the TV star to threaten to sue the rehab center for raping your privacy.