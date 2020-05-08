Sofia Carson talks to Audrey Hepburn's granddaughter

A dream come true.

Thursday, Sofia Carson had a virtual conversation with ME! News co-host Scott Tweedie in the latest Instagram series, HappE! Hour. During this exclusive interview, the Decendents the actress spoke about her part in the upcoming UNICEF USA broadcast event, UNICEF will not stop.

The Global Broadcast Special, which airs on Saturday, May 9 at 8 p.m. ET, will feature performances and appearances by Cher, Pink, Millie Bobby Brown, Jordin Sparks, Rod Stewart, Peter Frampton, Morgan Freeman and countless others.

Audrey Hepburnthe granddaughter Emma Kathleen Hepburn Ferrer He will also make an appearance while paying tribute to the Hollywood legend and the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. This is where Sofia's participation comes in!

According to Disney's darling, he had the honor of interviewing the Breakfast at Tiffany & # 39; s granddaughter of the star for the special.

"I have the honor of interviewing my idol's granddaughter, Audrey Hepburn's granddaughter, Emma Kathleen Hepburn (Ferrer), who is absolutely amazing," Sofia told E !. "It was so surreal talking to her. You know, she also dedicated her life to following in her grandmother's footsteps, to giving back."