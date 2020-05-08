Sofia Carson talks to Audrey Hepburn's granddaughter

Shutterstock
A dream come true.
Thursday, Sofia Carson had a virtual conversation with ME! News co-host Scott Tweedie in the latest Instagram series, HappE! Hour. During this exclusive interview, the Decendents the actress spoke about her part in the upcoming UNICEF USA broadcast event, UNICEF will not stop.
The Global Broadcast Special, which airs on Saturday, May 9 at 8 p.m. ET, will feature performances and appearances by Cher, Pink, Millie Bobby Brown, Jordin Sparks, Rod Stewart, Peter Frampton, Morgan Freeman and countless others.
Audrey Hepburnthe granddaughter Emma Kathleen Hepburn Ferrer He will also make an appearance while paying tribute to the Hollywood legend and the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. This is where Sofia's participation comes in!
According to Disney's darling, he had the honor of interviewing the Breakfast at Tiffany & # 39; s granddaughter of the star for the special.
"I have the honor of interviewing my idol's granddaughter, Audrey Hepburn's granddaughter, Emma Kathleen Hepburn (Ferrer), who is absolutely amazing," Sofia told E !. "It was so surreal talking to her. You know, she also dedicated her life to following in her grandmother's footsteps, to giving back."
Once again, Sofia realized how "surreal,quot; it was to "have a conversation with her." In addition to this highlight, the 27-year-old actress and singer expressed her enthusiasm for Cher's performance of her "other idol." ABBA& # 39; Chiquitita & # 39; in Spanish. As fans surely know, the music legend covered "Chiquitita,quot; for her. Dancing Queen album, which followed her starring role in OMG! Here we go again.
"The proceeds from that registry, the original registry, have benefited UNICEF since the 1970s," he added. "So it is a truly beautiful night and, most importantly, we come together to honor our heroes and the work that UNICEF has done with our heroes."
Speaking of music, Sofia took a moment to play her own song with R3HAB, titled "I Luv U." While the song is about unrequited love, the triple threat revealed that various experiences inspired the lyrics.
"So, it's about saying, a compilation of personal experiences and stories that I think we've all been through," said Sofia. "Unfortunately, we have all fallen in love with a love that doesn't love us in any way."

UNICEF will not stop will air exclusively on Saturday, May 9 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC News NOW, Peacock, NBCNews.com, and MSNBC.com.


