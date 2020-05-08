Social media reacts to Tekashi 6ix9ine's NY card!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Social media was split after rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine placed a billboard of himself on one of the tallest billboards in Time & # 39; s Square in New York City, promoting his new single.

"While a few New York rappers come and go about who is the king of New York. # 6ix9ine just got the biggest card in Times Square … announcing it will release a song tomorrow and it will be released live on IG in I live at 3 PM claiming the throne as king or na? pal DJ Akademiks captioned the post by sharing the Billboard.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here