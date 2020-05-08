SoCal Church leaders challenge orders to stay home, hold services in person – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A room at Set Free Church in Highland filled up on Thursday night when dozens of people stood side by side, only a few with facial covers.

Pastor Jesse Ramírez was leading the prayer service, even though they are still banned statewide due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is like, light in the dark," he said.

Ramírez said the church closed during the first few weeks of the order to stay home throughout the state, but reopened to provide an essential service: delivering food to struggling families.

He said he is aware of Governor Gavin Newsom's belief that California may still be months away from officially allowing religious services in person, but that it has to follow its faith.

"Well, the point is that you must respect what he says because he is in charge of what is happening," said Ramírez. "Do you want to do what God says?"

Pastor David Hernández of Hope Dealer Ministries in Yucaipa came out to support Ramírez.

"I am not saying to act foolishly," he said. "To isolate and lock ourselves in, I think we are doing more harm than good."

Hernández is one of a growing number of religious leaders who step forward to present their claim as front-line workers and defy the state, including a group of pastors who met Thursday at Fontana.

"So, Governor Newsom, my prayer for you is to listen to us," said Matt Brown, pastor of Sandals Church.

The pastors said they plan to reopen their doors before May 31, with or without the governor's approval.

"He didn't ask us, he went over and over," Brown said. "And he needs to step back."

Earlier this week, Brown's church released a detailed plan to reopen that includes safety protocols like social distancing.