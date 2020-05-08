Slim 400 Trashes Tekashi 6ix9ine: You are a snitch!

YG affiliate Slim 400 went online to jab Tekashi 6ix9ine, calling it a snitch.

Tekashi tweeted that it would come out live on Friday (May 8) and Slim 400 retweeted along with the message, "Yu a snitch tho … as n * gga eff yu,quot;

In 2018, 6ix9ine claimed that it almost came to blows with 400 at ComplexCon. The confrontation meant that 6ix9ine was unable to perform at the event.

6ix9ine claimed that the confrontation was solely due to the fact that 400 are unable to feed their children, before calling it "dirty,quot; and "broken,quot; …

"Just some dirty blood members who don't have money to feed their daughters, nor money to feed their sons. Running, dirty Pampers, Pampers. Hungry. Hitting the gangs …," he told TMZ at the time. .

He then took to the streets of Los Angeles to ask pedestrians if they had heard of YG.