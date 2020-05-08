Home Entertainment Slim 400 Trashes Tekashi 6ix9ine: You are a snitch!

YG affiliate Slim 400 went online to jab Tekashi 6ix9ine, calling it a snitch.

Tekashi tweeted that it would come out live on Friday (May 8) and Slim 400 retweeted along with the message, "Yu a snitch tho … as n * gga eff yu,quot;

"Yu a snitch tho …. as nigga eff yu,quot;, along with a rat emoji.

