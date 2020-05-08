Skunk tested positive for rabies recently in El Paso County.

%MINIFYHTMLce525a5af228de8ed1e5f19aee0df10915%

El Paso County health officials recently confirmed rabies in a skunk, the third positive test for the disease this year in the county.

Rabies-bearing animals are found most frequently in the summer, and health officials urge the public to stay on top and keep their pets up-to-date on vaccinations, according to a press release. People should not touch or feed wild or stray animals.

Rabies, a virus, is also found in bats, raccoons, and foxes. Squirrels and rabbits are not considered a risk of rabies, according to the statement.



Rabies can be transmitted to people through the bite of rabid animals. Saliva from the saliva of an infected animal can penetrate a person's open cuts or wounds or can enter through the membranes of the eyes, nose, or mouth.

Rabies affects the brain and other parts of the central nervous system, causing inflammation and brain damage. It can be fatal once symptoms appear.

A preventive vaccine is available for people who have been bitten by a rabid animal. Anyone bitten or scratched by an unknown animal should contact their doctor immediately, according to the statement.

Last year in El Paso County, 16 animals, five bats, nine skunks, a fox, and a dog tested positive for rabies. In 2018, 67 animals tested positive, including 60 skunks. In 2017, 28 animals were found to be positive, including 21 skunks.