Simon Pegg uses fake cigarettes to acquire the voice transformation into & # 39; inheritance & # 39;

While director Vaughn Stein praises his dedication to creating a creepy character for the thriller, the actor in & # 39; Star Trek & # 39; reveals that the coronavirus blockade helped him gain the weight he lost.

"Star Trek"actor Simon Pegg He gasped at fake cigarettes on the set of his new movie, so he could make his voice sound more evil.

The Brit, best known for his comedy roles, plays a man imprisoned in a bunker by the late father of Lily Collins& # 39; character in new thriller "Inheritance (2020)"And director Vaughn Stein admits he was impressed by the way Pegg became the creepy character, Morgan Warner.

"The physical transformation Simon underwent for the role was surprising," says the filmmaker. "We talked about having that kind of prison body, that kind of training in the prison yard. It was great to create a character with Simon that you haven't seen him do before and bring him to life somehow, to be so ripped apart." It was incredible. He looked amazing on camera. "

Simon Pegg's physical transformation.

"I always wanted him to add more gravel to his voice … We were talking about Hannibal Lecter and he had that harsh voice due to disuse, somewhat metallic because he didn't speak for years. Simon made this amazing voice help by these fake cigarettes on set" .

Pegg, who admits it was "fun" to play "crazy and evil", has regained all the weight he lost during the coronavirus crash, thanks in part to Cadbury & # 39; s Flake ice cream.

"I exercise more so I can have one every day. I got really, really skinny for this movie," he says. "I was exercising this morning and I got on the scale and realized that I weighed 12 kilos more than when we made the movie. I really made up for it!"