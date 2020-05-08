Siegfried's Roy Horn and Roy died at age 75 of coronavirus complications

WENN / Judy Eddy

Scene companion Siegfried Fischbacher has paid tribute to the Las Vegas artist and offered his sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff who have heroically worked against COVID-19.

Siegfried and Roy star Roy Horn has died of coronavirus complications.

The original tiger king, 75, passed away in Las Vegas on Friday, May 8.

Her positive result was COVID-19 last month (April), and at the time, she had been "responding well to treatment," according to her publicist.

Paying tribute to his former scene partner, Siegfried Fischbacher He shared in a statement: "Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend."

"From the moment we met, I knew that Roy and I together would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried."

"Roy was a fighter his entire life, even these past few days. I sincerely thank the team of doctors, nurses, and staff at Mountain View Hospital who heroically worked against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy's life."

His death comes 17 years after German illusionists had to shut down their popular Las Vegas show after Horn was dragged offstage by one of the act's famous white tigers.

The couple always maintained that the tiger, Montecore, was trying to protect Roy after the star suffered a stroke during the performance, leaving him partially paralyzed.

The incident effectively ended his career, although Siegfried & Roy reunited for a unique show in 2009.