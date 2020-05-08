Siegfried & Roy Performer was 85 years old – Up News Info

Roy Horn, who thrilled the Las Vegas crowds as part of the performance of big cat trainers Siegfried & Roy until a tiger attack ended his career in 2003, died today of coronavirus. He was 75 years old.
Horn and his partner Siegfried Fischbacher were already veteran artists before becoming the toast of the Las Vegas Strip for more than a decade. Launched in 1990 at the Mirage, his show featured Siegfried & Roy performing spectacular white lions and white tigers as the audience gasped and cheered.
But it fell apart in October 2003, when a white tiger named Mantecore attacked Horn during a performance, eventually dragging him offstage by the neck. The coaches were able to free Horn, but he suffered injuries that ended his career, including a stroke, a severed spine, and massive blood loss.
After Horn recovered, he and the Fischbacher act became the basis for a short-lived DreamWorks animation series created by Jeffrey Katzenberg called Father of pride. Narrated by John Goodman, it lasted one season on NBC in 2004-05. David Herman voiced the character of the Horn.
Siegfried and Roy reunited for a one-time benefit performance in 2009 and last year they performed on a two-hour ABC special called Siegfried and Roy: Behind the magic.
