MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – It is a kind of quarry: where to go fishing this year for the State Fishing Opener. Should you travel far? For some, the natural call is to the north, but this year is different.

"This is also the city-country thing, where the locals don't necessarily want all kinds of people to come out of the city because of the infection, and still need the money," said fishing guide Steve Carney.

The party line so far has been for you to change your ways and stay close to home.

"We hope that people are outside, but we ask them to look for places close to their home and places that are not crowded. And I think we can do that. We know in Minnesota that we are very lucky, we have many outdoor spaces," said Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Sarah Strommen.

Does that mean if you live on the subway you should fish in the area? Obviously, if people in the metropolitan area were told to stay close to home, the lakes in the metropolitan area would have plenty of action.

That's one of the reasons Carney wouldn't recommend people on the subway necessarily stay close to home.

"I could not bear the madness, because everyone will stay close and they will hit these lakes, and they have already been hit hard over the years," he said. "It's going to be trailer 14 or 15 online to put his boat on, and he just couldn't handle it."

What you would do if catching fish, rather than just the act of fishing, would be to head where the water is warmer, which in this state means western Minnesota, where Carney says 20 degrees makes a great difference.

If you take the game of fishing seriously, patience is not a virtue, nor during the first game, ever. Carney said if he doesn't catch anything in a lake in an hour on average, then he always moves.