"She needs to be in a place like this,quot;: With mom at the COVID-19 Hot Spot Nursing Home, son puts hope in new state plan – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Eighty percent of Minnesota deaths have been reported in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

Governor Tim Walz launched a new plan Thursday to protect residents and workers.

Tom Diedrich's mother Elizabeth moved into the St. Therese of New Hope nursing home in January, just before the COVID-19 crisis erupted.

"Man, she is a soldier. She is 95 years old," said Diedrich. "The change was in the air, but it wasn't really noticeable. We were more consumed by the changes that were happening with her than in the world."

It quickly became apparent that the COVID-19 impact was severe.

"You could see things moving slowly, like restricting travel, eliminating travel, all these kinds of things, and saying, 'Oh, I'd better go there to see it,' and suddenly, no, I can't," he said.

At least 47 residents of St. Therese have died from COVID-19. And the staff, plus half of the residents, have been infected.

Diedrich's mother is also positive, but she is asymptomatic.

And Santa Teresa is not alone. One in five nursing homes in the state has cases, but the people who live there are disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

Long-term care residents account for less than 1% of Minnesota's population, but account for 15% of the state's COVID-19 cases, and 80% of the state's deaths associated with the virus.

Governor Walz says state leaders are ready for the offensive. The state's new plan to address congregate care cases includes expanded testing for residents and workers; supply of personal protective equipment; ensure adequate staffing; and provide further guidance and planning assistance to facilities.

"There are many places where it cannot be," said Diedrich. "She needs to be in a place like this, so I appreciate that the facility is doing the best they can."

