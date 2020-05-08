She begged her partner affected by the virus to go to the hospital. He said no.

Julio Ayala first felt the pain in his bones during consecutive shifts behind the wheel of a delivery truck and the mop of a janitor. By the time he returned to his East Boston apartment one afternoon last month, fever had gripped his great body.

The Salvadoran immigrant became ill the following day. When his lifelong companion Idalia made him food, the 45-year-old man with the barrel torso had no appetite. Then Julio lost his sense of smell and taste.

When a cough began to shake his broad chest, Idalia pleaded with him to be tested for the new coronavirus.

"Go to the hospital," he recalled saying repeatedly. "Don't stay here."

Each time, however, he refused.

Across the country, thousands of people infected with the deadly virus stay home even when their conditions deteriorate. Some are unsure whether they have covid-19 due to lack of evidence and the evolving list of symptoms related to the disease. Others underestimate the cost that the disease will have on them.

However, many stay at home not out of confusion or overconfidence, but out of fear.

Fear that hospitalization will bring financial ruin.

Fear that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents will find them.

Fear that they will die alone in an unknown place, instead of in their own bed, surrounded by loved ones.

Those anxieties run deep in poor, minority and undocumented communities, which have been devastated by the pandemic.

For Julio, who had temporary protection status and permission to work in the United States, ICE posed a threat not to him but to his undocumented partner and his 15-year-old son. Above all, she feared what a trip to the hospital would mean for a family already struggling to pay the rent.

The apartment building in East Boston, where Julio Ayala became ill with the coronavirus. —Josh Reynolds / The Washington Post

"I was concerned about the bills," said Idalia, who asked The Washington Post to use her middle name for fear of being deported.

On the night of April 10, Julio's cough turned into a painful gasp, he said. This time, when she implored him to go to the hospital, he agreed.

"Tomorrow," he said. Morning.

It would not get there.

& # 39; I can with this & # 39;

Since the start of the pandemic, the coronavirus has been quietly killing thousands of Americans in their own homes.

When Patricia Dowd fatally collapsed in her San Jose, California kitchen on February 6, the death of the healthy 57-year-old woman was initially attributed to a strange heart attack.

There were only a dozen known coronavirus infections in the United States at the time, and it would be three weeks before a patient at the Seattle, Washington hospital was announced as the first coronavirus death in the country.

But when an autopsy was completed in Dowd last month, the cause of death was revealed to be covid-19.

The findings altered the pandemic's schedule in the United States and underscored a surprising fact: The virus was not just killing people in emergency rooms or ICUs.

According to official data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 7 percent of covid-19 deaths through April 28 occurred at home, compared to 73 percent in hospitals and 19 percent. percent in nursing or hospice centers.

But an investigation by The Post found that many covid-19 deaths were not accounted for in March and early April – there were nearly twice as many additional deaths in the United States that were publicly attributed to the coronavirus at the time. Local government data suggests that many of those additional deaths were people who died in the covid-19 home.

In Santa Clara County, where Dowd lived, deaths at home increased 17 percent in March compared to the previous year, according to the San Jose Mercury News.

In the District of Columbia, where deaths outside of hospitals have increased by 74 percent, at least three people with covid-19 have died in their homes.

And in New York City, where the number of people dying at home has increased tenfold, home deaths account for 3 percent of confirmed covid-19 deaths, but a quarter of those suspected of contracting the disease.

Although data is still scarce on those who die at the covid-19 home, its ranks include the old and the young; the fragile and fit; Poorly prepared health professionals.

Some, like Dowd, succumbed early in the pandemic without realizing they had covid-19. Others suspected they had the deadly virus but died without knowing it for sure.

On Long Island, a 99-year-old man died at his home after failing to be tested.

In Palm Beach, Florida, a 33-year nursing test was inconclusive. Two weeks later, her husband found her lifeless on the sofa.

And in Columbia, South Carolina, Tim Liszewski had been waiting for his test results for a week when the fever that had hovered around 102 degrees suddenly dropped. But when his fiancée came down the stairs the next morning, he discovered that the 60-year-old liberal political activist collapsed near his computer. Both of them, she found out later, had covid.

"We never considered going to a hospital because we had no shortness of breath or chest tightness," Maris Burton told The Post, adding that Liszewski had been in contact with the doctors. "It never was," OMG, you're about to die. Let's get you out of there. "

Since his death, the CDC has added many of his symptoms (chills, headache, loss of smell and taste) to his list of covid-19 indicators.

Burton, who recovered from the illness, said she was glad the man she was due to marry later this month did not go to the emergency room.

"He would still have died," he said. "But he would have died in the hospital, alone."

Donald Starver, right, with his brothers Toye, Kelly, and Randolph in an undated family photograph. -Family photo

When Donald Starver's test tested positive on April 1, the former city official in Rochester, New York, saved the results. A 56-year-old, independent man who never married and had no children, only reluctantly told his sister that he was not feeling well.

"I told him to go to the hospital, but he said it was for people who were sicker than he was," said Kelly Starver. "My brother said, 'I am strong, I am a man, I have never been sick, I can handle this.'"

Kelly, a nurse in her hometown of Pittsburgh, had him called every six hours.

“The last time I spoke to him, he said,‘ My fever has finally disappeared. I think I've finally turned the corner, "he recalled.

But when she didn't hear from him for two days, she asked the police to do a wellness checkup. Her landlord found Donald dead in his bed on April 16.

When Kelly drove home a few days later, she found the test results and a mucus-stained pillow.

"I was hoping he would go to sleep," he said. "But now I know that is not the case."

& # 39; Dance with me & # 39;

When Julio Ayala's cell phone alarm went off every morning at 5 a.m., the big man tried to get out of bed without waking Idalia and head to the kitchen for coffee and his daily insulin shot. Then he went to his consecutive jobs.

They met on the first day of Idalia in the United States, in 2008, when her head was still full of dreams of getting her general education, learning English, and buying a home.

She was 22 years old, black hair, without papers and an abusive ex-husband in El Salvador.

He was 28 years old, with a bald head and the bulky physique of a Hollywood heavyweight.

"He looked like a bad boy," she recalled with a smile.

But when she saw him again at a party a few days later, her first words revealed a gentle soul.

"Dance with me," he said, taking her hand and teaching her bachata. They left the next day and then a few days later. She soon moved into her apartment in East Boston, a working-class Hispanic neighborhood near Logan International Airport. Although they were never officially married, they began to call each other husband and wife.

However, the easiest life I had imagined in America never came. He worked in a series of restaurants, where he said bosses sometimes used their undocumented status to run out of wages.

Julio was able to work legally, but he sent a large part of his earnings to his mother and daughter in El Salvador. Idalia also supported two children at home. And even after she brought their son to the United States about five years ago, the couple continued to rent a spare room to a friend of Julio.

In early April, Idalia heard a friend's concern that she had contracted the coronavirus from a coworker at a chicken plant, she said. But when Julio asked him if he was sick, the friend denied it.

A few days later, Julio came home feeling sore and feverish.

The virus went through him with incredible speed, he said. In just over a day, he lost his appetite and the ability to smell or taste. His stomach ached and he began to cough.

Idalia soon developed the same symptoms. She urged Julio, who had health insurance, to get tested. But he was concerned that a trip to the hospital would leave the family in debt.

On April 10, three days after getting sick, he took them to a convenience store to pick up bottles of Sure. But he felt dizzy, he said, and they had to rush home.

That night, Julio finally agreed to go to the hospital.

But the virus would not wait. Julio woke up at 1:30 a.m. complaining that he felt he was "suffocating,quot;.

Idalia put Vicks VapoRub on her chest to help him breathe. But when she hugged him, he shrugged. She pulled away from him and fell asleep.

He woke up three hours later to the sound of his alarm, ringing and ringing.

& # 39; It's your fault & # 39;

In a Saturday afternoon breeze in late April, Idalia covered her face and came out a second time since Julio's death.

The first had been a trip to the hospital with her son to be tested.

Now she was walking to collect Julio's ashes.

The sky, normally screaming with planes over Logan, was silent. The streets were clear, emptied by a pandemic that had struck more east of Boston than any other part of the city.

After nearly two miles, he arrived at the Ruggiero Family Memorial House, where an employee handed him a cardboard box and apologized for his loss.

On the way home, Idalia sat on a bench, looking at the boats in the harbor and wondering how the center of her life now fit in the palms of her hands.

Two weeks had passed since he heard his alarm and called 911, compressing his large chest according to the operator's instructions. Two weeks since the paramedics had tried to revive him on the floor of the room.

Two weeks after the funeral home employees arrived in hazardous material suits and took him away.

Julio was one of 70 people the funeral home had buried or cremated in April, more than three times normal, according to director Joe Ruggiero. About 90 percent were suspected cases of covid-19.

"We are definitely seeing that many people who die in their homes are of poorer origin," he said, adding that many were immigrants whose families would normally send their bodies abroad, but could not now if covid-19 was involved.

Joe Ruggiero of Ruggiero Family Memorial Home in East Boston wears protective gear in homes of people who died of covid-19. —Josh Reynolds / The Washington Post

Julio's death had come early in the pandemic, before the funeral home could acquire new protective gear.

"It was scary, man," Ruggiero recalled entering the department in a hazardous materials suit he had been putting away in the event of a tuberculosis outbreak. "It is not the way you want to treat someone's loved one."

Death also stood out among the dozens he had recently handled due to what came next.

"The whole house became infected," said Ruggiero.

Idalia tested positive. So did her son. So did a cousin of Julio who had stopped on the day of his death.

So did its owner, who had helped Julio and Idalia install a new kitchen faucet a few days earlier.

So did the landlord's wife, who is recovering at home while her husband remains in hospital in critical condition. Her son-in-law ended up on a fan for 20 days.

The cascade of infections made Idalia feel angry and guilty: angry at Julio's friend, whom she blamed for allegedly bringing the virus into her home, and guilty of unintentionally infecting others.

Above all, she felt lonely.

She rarely saw her son, who stayed in his room playing video games his stepfather had bought for him. He had not hugged the tall, quiet 15-year-old girl since they were quarantined.

She was even separated from Julio.

Since they had never been married, she did not have access to her bank accounts or life insurance benefits, even when she was organizing her cremation.

Ultimately, donations would cover the costs of the funeral home, but not the rent. Idalia had been out of a job since the pandemic closed the restaurant where she had worked.

Would he stay in the apartment where everything reminded him of Julio?

In the end, the decision was made by her.

When he got home with his ashes, he put them on the nightstand next to the bed they had shared and started making dinner.

But as he cooked, he was distracted by Julio's thoughts. Suddenly, there was smoke in the kitchen and sirens in the distance, and the landlord's daughter was angry at the door.

"It is your fault that my family is in the hospital," the woman said, according to Idalia. "You are the ones who brought the disease into this house."

The owner's daughter declined to comment.

Idalia began giving away Julio's belongings and packing her own. She found a relative willing to let her and her son move in for a short time.

Then she lifted Julio's ashes from the nightstand next to the bed where she died and left.

