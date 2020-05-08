Senator Cruz defends Texas hairstylist who defied state order and cuts hair at Salon A La Mode – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

US Senator Ted Cruz showed his support for the recently jailed hairstylist

cutting his hair in his now controversial Salon à la Mode.

At one point during his visit, Luther began to cry, thanking Cruz for his support: "When people approach with true authenticity, it is huge," he said.

Cruz joins other prominent conservatives who have joined in defense of Luther, who was sentenced to seven days in prison for civil and criminal contempt and a $ 7,000 fine for defying orders to keep his business closed during the pandemic.

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin stopped by the salon this week, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton called her sentence "scandalous," while Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, another Republican, offered to pay Luther a $ 7,000 fine. or even serve your sentence at home. arrest.

Even President Donald Trump recognized Luther, saying to Abbott, "Fine," when the governor told the president that the Texas Supreme Court had ordered his release.

Before attracting the attention of top Washington officials, Luther already had a following, including the Open Texas movement. Many say that Luther's individual liberties were violated.

Despite that, State District Judge Eric Moyé discovered that Luther continued to operate his salon in violation of Abbott's order and a court restraining order.

Therefore, Judge Moyé decided that he should pay $ 3,500 plus $ 500 for each additional day that the room remained open until today.

Last week, Luther received a cease and desist letter from Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins ordering her to close the room, and she publicly broke it. Her actions pushed her further into the national spotlight.

Several of his supporters waited outside the courtroom and were visibly upset by his arrest on Wednesday.

"If you want to take this opportunity to recognize that your own actions were selfish, putting your own interests above those of the community in which you live," Judge Moyé told Luther in court, offering him the opportunity to avoid jail. She said she would consider only giving him a fine, if she apologized, acknowledged that she was wrong, and agreed to keep her business closed until Friday, when the governor announced that all classrooms could open.

“I have great respect for this court and the laws. I have never been in this position before and it is not a place I want to be in, "Luther replied." But I have to disagree with you, sir, when you say that I am selfish because feeding my children is not selfish. Stylists who are hungry because they prefer to feed their children. So, sir, if you think the law is more important than feeding children, then go ahead with your decision, but I'm not going to close the room. "

While many supporters told Up News Info 11 News, Luther is a voice for small businesses, other small business owners question her agenda and why the rules apparently don't apply to her.

"I have lost hundreds of thousands of dollars without supplies," said local business owner David Snell.

Snell owns the Cajun Crawfish Co. catering company and an airplane tour business. You cannot fly without regulations and your catering business is closed during the pandemic.

He viewed Luther's actions and the governor's call to overturn the prison as a penalty for his act of contempt as disrespect.

"We are going to break the rules, if you break them there are some consequences. But that's the message it sends, why do we have the rules?" Snell said. "Saying we're going to break the rules, be a freebooter and be a hero because of that, no. I will never do that. Many business owners I know will not."

Calling Luther an "American Hero," his supporters created a GoFundMe page, which has received more than $ 500,000 in just a few days.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources