See the stars celebrating their mother's first day as mothers

It's Mother's Day weekend!
Across the country, children bathe their mothers with love and mothers share how special their children are to them.
Celebrities are no different, and last year we have seen many of our favorite A-listers embark on the journey of motherhood for the first time!
Stars like Rachel Bloom, Cameron Diaz, Maren Morris and more are among the list of famous faces that are now called parents.
We have enjoyed watching these celebrities travel to parenthood every step of the way, from watching Shay mitchellfrom the YouTube channel or watching Grimes decompose the meaning behind your baby's unique name, X Æ A-12, On twitter.
To celebrate the milestone, we've brought together some of Hollywood's first-time moms to celebrate the holiday.
We are sure that athletes like Shawn johnson and Hope Soloor artists like Cassie and Danielle Brooks, they are having a wonderful day with their little ones.
Check out the list below!
Shay mitchell
the pretty Little Liars alum welcomed her baby name Atlas With partner Matte babel after sharing her pregnancy trip with all of us on YouTube.
Eli Russell Linnetz
Grimes
Just a few days ago Grimes and Elon musk welcome X Æ A-12 Musk to the world, thrilling us all as we also try to figure out how to pronounce the unique nickname.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Kate Mara
the Fantastic four The couple gave us fantastic news when they announced in May 2019 that their baby was born.
JB Lacroix / WireImage
Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden He made our day on January 3 when Díaz took his Instagram to announce the birth of his little daughter, Raddix.
MediaPunch / Shutterstock
Chloë Sevigny
The actress and model announced the birth of her first child, Vanja Sevigny Mačkovićjust a few days ago
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Krysten Ritter
After surprising us with his belly on the red carpet at the Oscars 2019, Krysten Ritter welcome Bruce Julian Knight Granofsky to the world in July.
Bravo
Ashley Darby
The cast of The real housewives of Potomac it got a little bit bigger when Ashley and Michael Darby she welcomed her first child, Dean, to the world.
Golnesa Gharachedaghi
At the end of April Shahs of Sunset& # 39; s Golnesa Gharachedaghi shared the news that her sweet son, Elijah Javad Gharachedaghi, born.
Enfamil
Shawn johnson
Olympic Shawn johnson and Andrew East She had the perfect Halloween weekend last year with the birth of her first child, Drew Hazel East.
Mike Lawrence / USTA
Danielle Brooks
Orange is the new black star Danielle Brooks adorably shared that her daughter Freeya She was born in November, writing on Instagram, "She is perfect."
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin She welcomed a baby, with the model writing on Instagram: "At 6:00 pm on Saturday our lives changed for the better … Thank you for all your love and support during this amazing time."
Instagram / Alex Fine
Cassie
We get excited when Cassie and Alex well He introduced his beloved daughter to the world, Frankie alright, in December.
Natlie Halcro
Relatively Nat and Liv& # 39; s Natalie Halcro she started her motherhood journey in February when she gave birth to her sweet baby girl, dove.
Malika Haqq
The new mother shared a cute photo of her baby. Ace in March, writing, "The best week of my life,quot;.
Maren morris
The queen of the field grew her family with Ryan Hurd this March when she gave birth to her little son, Hayes Andrew Hurd.
Rachel Bloom
The Emmy-winning star had an emotional birth and wrote: "Having a baby in the NICU during a pandemic while a dear friend was in the hospital 3,000 miles away made this the most emotionally intense week for me and Gregor."
Now the showrunner is relaxing at home with her little daughter with her husband, Dan Gregor.
Paul Morigi / WireImage
Hope Solo
The soccer star will never be alone again while giving birth to twins Vittorio Genghis Stevens and Lozen Orianna Judith Stevens in March.
Instagram / Jodie Turner-Smith
Jodie Turner-Smith
the Queen & Slim the actress has been loving the new mother's life, joking on Instagram Stories, "" Mum = Milk Factory until further notice. "The charming star and her husband, Joshua Jackson, a girl together in April.
