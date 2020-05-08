See the stars celebrating their mother's first day as mothers

It's Mother's Day weekend!

Across the country, children bathe their mothers with love and mothers share how special their children are to them.

Celebrities are no different, and last year we have seen many of our favorite A-listers embark on the journey of motherhood for the first time!

Stars like Rachel Bloom, Cameron Diaz, Maren Morris and more are among the list of famous faces that are now called parents.

We have enjoyed watching these celebrities travel to parenthood every step of the way, from watching Shay mitchellfrom the YouTube channel or watching Grimes decompose the meaning behind your baby's unique name, X Æ A-12, On twitter.

To celebrate the milestone, we've brought together some of Hollywood's first-time moms to celebrate the holiday.

We are sure that athletes like Shawn johnson and Hope Soloor artists like Cassie and Danielle Brooks, they are having a wonderful day with their little ones.