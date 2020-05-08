See Gwyneth Paltrow's response to Grimes and Elon Musk's baby name

Gwyneth Paltrow the baton is passing.

On Friday, the founder of Goop stepped in Elon musk and Grimes& # 39; Unique baby name with hilarious comment on Instagram. After passing an article that advertises that little X Æ A-12 had arrived and breaking the pronunciation of the tech mogul and the name of the musician's son, Paltrow couldn't help but remember the commotion she and her ex Chris Martin caused when they announced what they had called their daughter Martin apple, 15, almost two decades ago.

"#chrismartin, I think we were beaten for the most controversial baby name," he wrote in the post.

In 2004 Paltrow spoke about how she and the Coldplay The leader had landed on the now famous nickname during his visit to The Oprah Winfrey Show. "Basically it was because, when we were pregnant, her dad said, 'If it's a girl, I think her name should be Apple'," she said. "It sounded so sweet, and it conjured up such a lovely image to me, you know?"