See Gwyneth Paltrow's response to Grimes and Elon Musk's baby name

Gwyneth Paltrow the baton is passing.
On Friday, the founder of Goop stepped in Elon musk and Grimes& # 39; Unique baby name with hilarious comment on Instagram. After passing an article that advertises that little X Æ A-12 had arrived and breaking the pronunciation of the tech mogul and the name of the musician's son, Paltrow couldn't help but remember the commotion she and her ex Chris Martin caused when they announced what they had called their daughter Martin apple, 15, almost two decades ago.
"#chrismartin, I think we were beaten for the most controversial baby name," he wrote in the post.
In 2004 Paltrow spoke about how she and the Coldplay The leader had landed on the now famous nickname during his visit to The Oprah Winfrey Show. "Basically it was because, when we were pregnant, her dad said, 'If it's a girl, I think her name should be Apple'," she said. "It sounded so sweet, and it conjured up such a lovely image to me, you know?"
"Apples are so sweet and healthy, and it's biblical," he continued. "And I thought it sounded so charming. Then it was born and turned into an international scandal, which was surprising to me because there are people called Rose or Lily or Ivy or June or, you know, many pretty names."
Like ex-friends, Musk and Grimes also gave fans more context in their unusual choice. After sharing that they had welcomed their baby, the "Oblivion,quot; singer broke the meaning behind her name.
"X, the unknown variable," he wrote on social media. "Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love and / or artificial intelligence) A-12 = forerunner of SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Excellent in battle, but not violent. A = Archangel, my favorite song. " He concluded the long explanation with a rat and sword emoji, adding: "Metal rat."
Little did she know, her explanation had a typographical error, which the Tesla magnate corrected: "SR-71, but yes." Grimes replied, "I'm recovering from surgery and I'm barely alive, so my typos can be forgiven, but, damn. That was meant to be profound."
As for how to pronounce "X Æ A-12,quot;, Musk then said, "So it's just X, the letter X, and then Æ is pronounced Ash." During his interview in Joe Rogan's experienceHe revealed that Grimes "mostly came up with the name," adding: "She is brilliant."
%MINIFYHTML50af635130d6e2d79deb29d0dc82978f17%