See Courteney Cox and Jimmy Kimmel Surprise for Nurses Mother and Daughter

Could this to be Anything more amazing?

During the Thursday episode at Jimmy Kimmel Live, Courteney Cox and Jimmy Kimmel teamed up to deliver an epic surprise for healthcare workers Uchenna and In a, who have been working tirelessly on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic. Together, the stars celebrated the mother-daughter nurses after learning that they had traveled from Arkansas to help save lives in New York.

"Well, initially I thought,‘ You know, why don't you come to New York and help others? "Ona recalled. "I noticed that the staff was quite overwhelmed, so I thought, 'Let's go to New York and help.'

Upon arrival, the young nurse shared that New York employees were delighted to have the additional help. "Everyone was very happy," he said. "Everyone opened up to us with open arms. Everyone welcomed us here. I mean, from the staff. I mean, people were approaching us like, 'Thank you for coming to help us. We needed help.' . Uchenna chimed in: "My hospital staff hugged me. I mean New York has been wonderful."