See Courteney Cox and Jimmy Kimmel Surprise for Nurses Mother and Daughter

Could this to be Anything more amazing?
During the Thursday episode at Jimmy Kimmel Live, Courteney Cox and Jimmy Kimmel teamed up to deliver an epic surprise for healthcare workers Uchenna and In a, who have been working tirelessly on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic. Together, the stars celebrated the mother-daughter nurses after learning that they had traveled from Arkansas to help save lives in New York.
"Well, initially I thought,‘ You know, why don't you come to New York and help others? "Ona recalled. "I noticed that the staff was quite overwhelmed, so I thought, 'Let's go to New York and help.'
Upon arrival, the young nurse shared that New York employees were delighted to have the additional help. "Everyone was very happy," he said. "Everyone opened up to us with open arms. Everyone welcomed us here. I mean, from the staff. I mean, people were approaching us like, 'Thank you for coming to help us. We needed help.' . Uchenna chimed in: "My hospital staff hugged me. I mean New York has been wonderful."
Fortunately, the duo can report that things have changed significantly since they hit the east coast. "I think things are definitely getting better. Compared to the first time I came, we had high admissions," Ona said of her and her mother's 12-hour shifts. "The proportion of patients was a bit excessive. I work in the ICU, so I could have between seven and eight patients incubated and now we are starting to return to the lowest admission rates, so I get between two and three patients. It has improved much ".
Showing his gratitude for the sacrifices and hard work of Uchenna and Ona, the night host arranged for the friends star to surprise the mother-daughter duo with some generous gifts. "We know you are busy saving lives, but we also hear that you have never experienced New York pizza, right?" he asked the couple. Then Jimmy revealed that he ordered 100 pizzas from the F,amp;F pizzeria in Brooklyn to treat Uchenna, Ona and all the nursing staff.
But, that wasn't the only surprise Jimmy had up his sleeve. "Now, on the pizza you will see, in pepperoni, we have written‘ 10K, "he continued. "That is because our Mary Kay friends wanted to thank you for your work and your courage, so they are giving you every $ 10,000 to spend as you please and are also sending gift boxes for Mary Kay skin care and disinfectants. shake hands with the other workers, nurses there with you. "
Struggling to hold back the tears, Uchenna and Ona thanked Jimmy and Courteney and couldn't wait to eat their pizza. Before closing the session, Uchenna could not help but make a friends reference. "Thanks Monica!" She exclaimed.
Check out Courteney and Jimmy's delicious surprise in the heartwarming video above!
