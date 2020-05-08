Secrets about all the Jennifer Lawrence movies you forgot

Although it's primarily known as the strange premise movie Jodie foster he directed his friend Mel Gibson As he continued his long journey back from purgatory, playing a depressed CEO who begins to communicate through a beaver puppet, Lawrence was also there. She plays Norah, a grieving classmate of Gibson's and Foster's son, Porter, played by Anton Yelchin.

Even if The Beaver It was not released until 2011, the dark drama was filmed in 2009, before Lawrence, who until then was still known, if he was known, mainly as the oldest daughter in The Bill Engvall Show—burst from the next major package with a 2011 Oscar nomination for the 2010 independent drama Winter's Bone. The Beaver It came out a few weeks after Lawrence made her Oscar debut in her unforgettable red Calvin Klein dress.

They asked him about it in the Burning plain premiere in 2009, where he told MTV News: "I still can't believe I was hired! … It's one of the best scripts I've ever read." And then he made what at least seems to be his first official reference to farts.

Informed that Gibson was the king of jokes on movie sets, Lawrence said he had heard so much and replied, "No, I'm going to show up with a fart machine (and be) like, 'Ha! Two you can play this game! & # 39; "

Meanwhile, in a 2011 interview promoting the film, Lawrence said that Gibson "handles the film in an amazing way. He is incredible at what he does. I remember reading at the table looking at him thinking," This guy needs an Oscar, for the table ". read."

About Foster, Lawrence said, "I don't think I have ever met a person I respect the most in my life. She is one of the smartest people I have ever met. She is an amazing director, I mean, technically, a genius. And she knows how talking to the actors, which is very important … And it's as if someone forgot to tell them that she is famous, that she is so normal. "

Foster, meanwhile, was highly appreciative of Lawrence, who between filming and launching his film had become a star.

"She has something that is really special, and I don't know if she has any control over it or if she is aware of it, really," Foster told AMC, "but she has this pain that exists on her face. It is as if she has lived the world wars. And nothing could be further from who Jennifer is! She's a fun-loving Kentucky girl. She's so much fun being with. It's anything but that, but she's got a tiredness that can come out of her. And that it's an amazing quality that brings a lot to dramas. "