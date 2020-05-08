Second lawsuit filed against USC for refusing to issue campus fee refunds – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – For the second time this week, a lawsuit was filed against the University of Southern California alleging that it is benefiting from the coronavirus pandemic by refusing to issue partial refunds for spring semester fees.

The class action lawsuit, alleging breach of contract, was filed by "Jane Doe,quot; attorneys on behalf of all college students who paid spring fees.

In a statement Thursday, USC said it was "disappointed,quot; by the lawsuit, adding that it believes "the evidence will show that USC took extraordinary steps to ensure the continuity of the educational experience for its students." That information will become clear when we defend the university against the lawsuit. "

"Led by its committed and dedicated faculty, USC turned around immediately to provide quality instruction in an online format when the entire world was affected by COVID-19," the USC statement read. “The faculty and staff have worked tirelessly to connect with students to ensure that academic work continues on track and that progress toward completion of a USC degree continues. This is an unprecedented time for all educators, but with hard work and rigor, we have maintained our academic standards during the transition to online learning that Safer at Home requests require.

“Our priority is the education and well-being of our students. We will continue to follow the guidance of public health officials and make decisions that are in the best interest of the entire USC community. "

On Tuesday, a separate class action lawsuit was filed against the university. The plaintiffs in the first complaint shared a similar argument, alleging breach of contract over USC's refusal to reimburse portions of the student fees after the university was forced to close the campus due to COVID-19.

Last week, USC Chancellor Charles F. Zukoski, the school will not issue partial refunds for the spring semester, because the quality of education has not changed as classes have changed online.

"While this is not the semester that any of us envision, we continue to provide a high-quality education, ensure academic progress toward the degree, and offer a strong learning environment," Zukoski said in an email to the campus community. "Whether our instructors present their classes in person or online, they bring the same experience, depth of knowledge, and commitment to their teaching, and students continue to earn credits toward a USC degree."

A day earlier, class action lawsuits were filed against the University of California and California State University systems with similar complaints.

The proposed class action lawsuits, filed "on behalf of all those who paid fees,quot; for the academic semester or spring 2020 trimester at any of the CSU or UC campuses, allege that despite completing most of the activities of the campus, CSU and UC unfairly and illegally refused to offer refunds for the unused portion of their mandatory campus fees.

The fees covered the use of health facilities, health services, instructional activities, student association fees, and the use of student centers, according to the plaintiffs.

"The crisis has already disrupted the lives of students and the decisions of CSU and UC only serve to exacerbate their pain," said Adam Levitt, one of the plaintiffs' attorneys. "Through these lawsuits, we encourage CSU and UC to reconsider their positions and make more just, legal, and empathetic decisions for their students and their families."

