Season 10 of & # 39; American Horror Story & # 39; will present the & # 39; crazy & # 39; sex scene Macaulay Culkin and Kathy Bates

Series creator Ryan Murphy reveals in a new interview that he has written the scripts for the new installment in the series, although production has not yet started due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Details on Macaulay CulkinThe role of his debut appearance in season 10 of "American horror story"They've found their way online. In a new interview, series creator Ryan Murphy reveals what fans can expect from the" Home Alone "star character when the season comes.

"I have always loved Macaulay Culkin's work," Ryan told E! News. "I loved everything he did, I love the things he did at & # 39; Home Alone & # 39 ;, I also loved the older and newer things he did. And he hasn't worked in a long time."

Ryan then hinted "this very, very cool insane part." He went on to say, "And I asked to speak to him on the phone and he said he was fine."

"[When] I release, I never let people read things, usually. I said, 'OK, here's the release'. And I told them the character and told her that she has crazy erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things, "he continued." And he stopped and said, "This seems to be the role I was born for." So he signed up right then and there. "

Ryan revealed that he had finished writing the scripts. However, production has not yet started due to the Coronavirus pandemic. "We are waiting for the crisis to end because all those scripts are written and I am excited that he will play that part," he shared his enthusiasm.

"I am excited that he is in my world because I think … I will want to do a lot of things with him if he wants to work, because I think he is fascinating and interesting, and I think he has a soul," Ryan continued talking about Macaulay, who was announced in February as a cast member for the new installment. "There is both light and darkness with Macaulay Culkin that draws me."

In addition to Kathy, Macaulay will join Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, Billie lourd, Leslie Grossman, Finn wittrock, Lily rabe and Adina Porter.