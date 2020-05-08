Sean Reed's family enraged by the jab & # 39; Close Casket & # 39; from the police after he was shot dead

Instagram

Tyrell Reed, uncle of the late Indianapolis rapper aka Sean Da Don, says the officer's callous comment only adds grief to the family's grief.

Sean Reed's family has spoken after the rapper was shot dead during a Facebook live broadcast. The family of the 21-year-old Indianapolis man was angered by a "closed coffin" puncture made by one of the police officers after the rapper, also known as Sean Da Don, was shot dead.

Sean's uncle Tyrell Reed told TMZ that the police's callous comment only made the family's pain worse. Meanwhile, his father Jamie has denied that his son was shooting at the officers chasing him in the video. In addition, he told News 8 about the video: "It is very painful. I cannot see my son shot. It is just painful. Just seeing that took me somewhere else."

Sean's family said they want justice and are considering taking legal action against the police. Sean's sister Jazmine Reed, who attended a rally Thursday afternoon, May 7, in downtown Indianapolis to protest the police department's handling of the incident, said: "My little brother became a statistic. I wasn't trying to be that. "

However, they are grateful for the support both online and in the community, including from comedians and Indy natives. Mike Epps who has spoken against the killing. Sean's family added that people who knew the deceased young man will remember him as someone with a "bubbly personality … an energetic and loving lifestyle."

The news of Sean's shooting quickly caught the eye and spread online while broadcasting the entire incident live on Facebook. As previously reported, it started when he was speeding up and driving recklessly on Interstate 65. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police noticed him and tried to stop him, but didn't stop. Instead, the rapper pulled out his camera and began broadcasting the police car chase live.

After police chased the vehicle down an exit ramp for about 15 minutes, Sean, who was born Dreasjon Reed, jumped out of his car and ran away while still holding his phone. The police department said officers yelled at him to stop, but he still ignored him.

When a police officer attempted to fire a Taser pistol during the foot chase, officers claimed they saw Sean brandishing a firearm and exchanged fire with officers. He was shot and killed by officers around 6:15 p.m., according to the report.

As the phone continued to record, police officers were heard laughing at the dying man and taunting him with one of them saying, "It looks like it's going to be a nearby coffin." One of the officers was seen in the video before turning Live off.

Responding to the controversy surrounding the officer's callous comment, the police chief admitted that the comment was "unacceptable and improper," and stated that the unidentified officer would be disciplined.