Screen sharing: how to share your screen using Skype

Microsoft Skype is one of the most popular video chat platforms today. The service comes with tons of features like the ability to use custom backgrounds, audio and video calling services, photo and video sharing, document sharing, and more. However, there is this feature that goes unnoticed by people and is the ability to share your PC screen in real time with other Skype users.

The function is useful when making presentations, sharing a project, etc. Therefore, if you are a Skype user and want to use this function, follow our step-by-step guide:

Prerequisites:



Internet connection

Latest version of Skype

Microsoft account or an active phone number

Now if you already have a Microsoft account all you need to do is use those credentials to sign in to Skype. Otherwise, you can create a new one or use your phone number to sign up for Skype.

Also note that the screen sharing feature is available on all platforms including Web, Android, PC and iOS. However, you will need Android 6.0 or higher, iOS 12 or higher, Google Chrome 72 or higher, and the latest Chromium-based Edge browser to use this feature.



Steps to share screen in Skype





On PC and web

Make a video call and tap the Share screen button





On Android

Select a contact and make a video call, then touch horizontal dot three from the bottom of the screen and select the Share screen button.





On iOS

Make a call and tap three horizontal dots from the bottom of the screen and select the Share screen button.

On Mac

Mac users should allow screen recording and to do so go to System Preferences -> Security and Privacy -> Screen Recording and grant Skype access.

