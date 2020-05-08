Screen sharing: how to share your screen using Skype

The function is useful when making presentations, sharing a project, etc. Therefore, if you are a Skype user and want to use this function, follow our step-by-step guide:
Prerequisites:
- Internet connection
- Latest version of Skype
- Microsoft account or an active phone number
Now if you already have a Microsoft account all you need to do is use those credentials to sign in to Skype. Otherwise, you can create a new one or use your phone number to sign up for Skype.
Also note that the screen sharing feature is available on all platforms including Web, Android, PC and iOS. However, you will need Android 6.0 or higher, iOS 12 or higher, Google Chrome 72 or higher, and the latest Chromium-based Edge browser to use this feature.
Steps to share screen in Skype
On PC and web
Make a video call and tap the Share screen button
On Android
Select a contact and make a video call, then touch horizontal dot three from the bottom of the screen and select the Share screen button.
On iOS
Make a call and tap three horizontal dots from the bottom of the screen and select the Share screen button.
On Mac
Mac users should allow screen recording and to do so go to System Preferences -> Security and Privacy -> Screen Recording and grant Skype access.
