ScoobDance TikTok challenge rises to 2B + views before Pic's home debut – Up News Info

Just because Warner Bros. " Scoob It will head to the houses on May 15, does not mean that it is not generating an event marketing image.

The #ScoobDance challenge, launched on May 3 by 14-year-old TikTok celebrity dancer Jalaiah Harmon with original music from Movers + Shakers, has garnered 2.1 billion global views to date, and is still on the rise. In just over three days, visits to the #ScoobDance challenge reached 1 billion. The challenge runs today.

Marking their first official brand association since the viral dance craze "Renegade" choreography, Harmon's performance has fueled most of the conversation, with another original piece by @JustMaiko who also led the pack with over 877K me like, until now. Key influencers include: @justmaiko, @ hi.this.is.tatum, @mr_mrs_wash, @jelinuh, and @alaskatheshepsky.

Scoob Directed by Tony Cervone, it's available for a $ 19.99 48-hour PVOD rental next Friday, or for a $ 24.99 premium digital property in the US. USA

The photo follows the never-before-told story of Scooby-Doo's origins, and his friendship with Shaggy and how aspiring forces joined young detectives Fred, Velma, and Daphne to become the famous Mystery Inc.With hundreds of solved cases and adventures. Shared, Scooby and the gang face the biggest and most challenging mystery of their careers: a plot that will unleash the legendary ghost dog Cerberus in the world. Will Forte, Mark Wahlberg, Jason Isaacs, Gina Rodríguez, Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried, Kiersey Clemons, Ken Jeong, Tracy Morgan, Simon Cowell and Frank Welker are the protagonists.