Scientists have developed antibodies that can kill the coronavirus – BGR

Researchers from the Netherlands and Japan have developed antibodies to the new coronavirus that can neutralize the pathogen in laboratories.

The drugs still need to be shown to be effective in human trials, but may be ready for wide use before a vaccine.

Israel has also developed its own antibody compound, joining countries like America and Korea that are also studying monoclonal antibody therapy for patients with COVID-19.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

The flu kills thousands of people each year, yet we are not afraid of it because we know what to do when the first symptoms appear. We can immediately recognize the signs and treat them with over-the-counter medications. We know when things don't work and only then do we seek professional help. We can even get vaccinations every year to help prevent reinfection.

Of course, we don't have that luxury with COVID-19. There is no treatment for the new coronavirus and it is not known whether it will be able to prevent it or end a more serious case. But the months that have passed since the first cases were recorded in China allowed researchers to study the virus closely and develop all kinds of treatment ideas that work.

Some treatments will be implemented immediately in hospitals, such as remdesivir and anticoagulants. Others will take longer, like vaccine candidates in clinical trials. But there is another form of COVID-19 therapy that is starting to emerge and seems to be showing promising results already. At least two separate teams claim they have identified antibodies that can kill the coronavirus, and the good news is that these chemicals can become drugs that may be available to patients very soon.

Hospitals around the world have been using plasma from COVID-19 survivors to treat patients with weaker immune systems who were unable to generate their own coronavirus-destroying antibodies. That strategy works for other infectious diseases and has been used for over 100 years. The plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients has already saved many lives, as many reports have shown, but the therapy has a significant downside: it is not scalable to meet demand.

Researchers from the Netherlands, Israel and Japan have synthesized strong antibodies that have neutralized the virus under laboratory conditions. The next step is to test human creations in clinical trials. If the drugs are effective and safe, they could soon go into mass production and become standard COVID-19 therapies.

A Dutch team at Utrecht University devised a monoclonal antibody called 47D11 that was modeled for human use by its correspondent in genetically engineered mice that were infected with the virus. 47D11 targets the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, or the critical component of the virus that allows it to bind to ACE2 receptors on cells. Without those spike proteins, the virus could not replicate and the infection can be overcome.

What's interesting about 47D11 is that it can also combat the precursor to the new coronavirus, or SARS, the virus that caused its own pandemic in the early 2000s.

"Such a neutralizing antibody has the potential to alter the course of infection in the infected host, support virus clearance, or protect an uninfected individual who is exposed to the virus," said Utrecht researcher Berend-Jan Bosch. The Guardian. Clinical trials will have to demonstrate that the antibody is effective in humans.

The study describing the new 47D11 antibody is available at Nature.

The Guardian He also reported similar work from the Israel Biological Research Institute (IIBR), a state lab that he claims created antibodies that can defeat the virus. The researchers are already moving forward with the patent for the drug, and are looking to mass-produce it. Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said the antibody is a "significant advance,quot; and that IIBR scientists believe the normal testing process can be shortened to several months. The Israeli antibody does not yet have a name.

Researchers from Kitasato University in Japan worked with Kao and biotech startup Epsilon Molecular Engineering to develop a candidate antibody they call VHH, for Nikkei. VHH is apparently derived from camelids that are one-tenth the size of conventional antibodies and cheaper to produce. Kao used microorganisms to produce the antibody after Epsilon identified the sequence information for VHH. Kao has used microorganisms for the manufacture of detergents before, the report notes.

Research says the new antibodies can suppress infection with the new coronavirus. It is unclear how long it will take for the drug to overcome regulatory hurdles and reach production, but clinical studies are still required. Other countries are working on their own monoclonal antibodies. Korea plans to have a drug ready early next year. At least five teams in the US USA They are developing similar drugs, and the most promising candidate could be ready this summer, according to a recent report.

If any of these multiple antibodies work in human trials, the world could gain quick access to drugs that can improve recovery time and reduce death rates before vaccines start to arrive.

Image Source: John Minchillo / AP / Shutterstock