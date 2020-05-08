Saturday Night Live alumni Eddie Murphy, Billy Crystal, Will Ferrell, Adam Sandler, Chris Rock and more join for the Feeding America Comedy Festival on NBC

A virtual who's who of comedy will be joining in for the NBC Feeding America Comedy Festival airing on Sunday, May 10, 2020, starting at 7 p.m. ET / PT, 6 p.m. CONNECTICUT. Hosted by Byron Allen, the special will benefit Feeding America and bring together many Saturday night live Students including Michael Che, Will Smith, Will Ferrell, Eddie Murphy, Billy Cyrstal, Kenan Thompson, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, Tina Fey, Colin Quinn, and more. At this point, it is unclear whether Amy Poehler will be joining Tina Fey for the special.

Other comedians who will appear in the fundraising special include Wanda Sykes, Stephen Colbert, Jack Black, Cedric the Entertainer, Brad Garrett, Whoopi Goldberg, Kevin Hart, George Lopez, and Howie Mandel.

The special is a brainchild of Byron Allen Entertainment Studios / Allen Group and Funny or Die.

TMZ caught up with Byron Allen, who discussed the vision behind the comedy festival. Feeding America connects food banks across the country and helps provide food to more than 40 million American citizens each year. The nonprofit organization has been invaluable in providing meals to people directly affected by the deadly Coronavirus.

Byron Allen hit @TMZLive to chat about the "Feeding America Comedy Festival,quot; that will air this Sunday, May 10 at 7 p.m. on NBC, Weather Channel, https://t.co/CB8kGKVa1s and the Local Now app pic.twitter.com/rPauWySncW – TMZ (@TMZ) May 5, 2020

The special will most likely be seen on demand after the event as well. Almost anyone who has made a name for himself as a comedian is slated to appear, and the show promises to bring comedy and a touch of humor to those suffering from the pandemic while raising funds to meet immediate needs.

According to a press release, the following co-hosts will have pre-recorded segments presented at the Feeding America Comedy Festival: Louie Anderson, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Wayne Brady, Adam Carolla, Cedric the Entertainer, Andrew Dice Clay, Deon Cole, Dane Cook, Whitney Cummings, Tommy Davidson, Bill Engvall, Mike Epps, Tina Fey, Billy Gardell, Brad Garrett, Whoopi Goldberg, Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Kevin James, Jamie Kennedy, Keegan-Michael Key, George Lopez, Jon Lovitz, Howie Mandel , Sebastian Maniscalco, Tim Meadows, Eddie Murphy, Caroline Rhea, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, Sarah Silverman, JB Smoove, Sheryl Underwood and Marlon Wayans.

What do you think about the Feeding America Comedy Festival schedule? Are you looking forward to the 2-hour special event? Are you going to donate to Feeding America?

