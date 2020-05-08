Sarah Palin says acting on the masked singer was a "middle finger walking toward enemies,quot;

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin knew when she decided to join Season 3 of The masked singer that his unmasking would surprise viewers, and that was exactly why he said "yes,quot; to the Fox series.

In March, the 2008 vice presidential hopeful was unmasked as the singer in the bear costume. This week Masked singer After the show, Palin said being able to hide her identity on the show allowed her to do whatever she wanted without worrying about what someone else said about her.

"I knew it would be very refreshing and so liberating and well, in a really respectful way, a kind of middle finger that walked towards the enemies in the world, where I could do what I wanted and I did not care what I said because they would not know until after the fact, "Palin explained to host Nick Cannon. "So everything went well."

Palin described the experience as bizarre, wild and fun, and also admitted that it was the "craziest,quot; thing she has ever done. The politician said that being part of The masked singer It gave him a lot of positive attention, which was a positive change from some of the coverage he received in the past 12 years.

Palin said her performances in the tie-dyed bear costume, including the rap from Sir Mix-A-Lot Baby got back – He showed his true personality. It allowed him to show the world who he really is, that he is someone who wants to live a vibrant life and take risks because "this is how you grow."

Sarah Palin explained that she has been working for years with "all these intellectual and political comments," but has never received a reaction like the one she had when she was part of The masked singer.

She said the whole experience was positive and encouraging, and that "I just loved it." Palin added that she feels truly blessed that the show wanted to include her and asked her to be a part of season 3.

New episodes of The masked singer They air on Wednesday nights on Fox until the end of the season on May 20.



