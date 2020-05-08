Sarah Michelle Gellar sends fans of & # 39; Buffy & # 39; to the frenzy after swinging in the iconic Finale Season 1 dress

Instagram

Twenty-three years after wearing the prom dress in the episode & # 39; Prophecy Girl & # 39 ;, the former star of & # 39; Buffy the Vampire Slayer & # 39; Delight fans with its retro look in a new post on social media.

Sarah Michelle Gellar you are using your time during coronavirus blockade to walk the memory lane. More than two decades after playing Buffy Summers, the former protagonist of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer"She delighted many of her fans by dressing in the iconic dress of her character from the season 1 finale.

On Thursday May 7, the 43-year-old actress shared a photo of herself wearing a white chiffon dress and a black leather jacket. Along with the image, she wrote in the caption: "All dressed up and nowhere to go. & # 39; I say we're going to party & # 39 ;." She added the hashtags of "safe at home" and "girl prophecy". The latter referred to the final episode of his 1997 series.

Seeing Gellar's choice, many of his fans flooded his post with appreciation. "!!!" Gorg! "And" I couldn't love this more! BUffy has it's been my quarantine binge because it's my safe space and it makes me feel normal / like myself "were some of the reactions online.

Sarah Michelle Gellar shook the iconic & # 39; Buffy & # 39; party dress

Adding more enthusiasm to the post, the wife of Freddie Prinze Jr. He confirmed that she was wearing the same dress that Buffy wore when trying to defeat The Master. When a fan asked her, "OMG is that dress," she simply replied, "You know." When another fan asked, "Do you still have the dress?" She replied, "Yes."

A third fan, on the other hand, made a request that Gellar might not honor. "Can you model a Buffy outfit weekly? Love!" wrote the fan in the comment section. In response, the "I know what you did last summer"The actress admitted," That could be all I have (crying face emoji). "

Buffy's devotees weren't the only ones excited about Gellar's throwback gaze. "The Real Housewives of New York City"star Bethenny Frankel He commented, "This is exactly what I look like, minus being clean and having nice, well-colored hair and clothes." Fashion designer Christian Siriano she exclaimed, "Yesss party at home" while she "Cruel intentions"co-star Selma Blair wrote: "I love you".

Some responses to the IG post by Sarah Michelle Gellar

This post was not Gellar's first reference to "Buffy" since he began isolating himself in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, he shared a meme that compared his scythe character to his pajama self. It has a caption that says, "What I expected my apocalypse outfit to look like. What it really looks like." Along with that, she wrote: "#truth (I love all these memes, but keep coming back)".

Almost a month later, Gellar posted another Buffy meme. This time, he roasted the infamous bangs he rocked in the 1998 Christmas special episode of "Buffy" which has a caption that reads, "What some of the quarantine haircuts look like." She herself noted in the caption: "The funny thing is that I was contemplating a haircut at home."