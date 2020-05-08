Sara Molina says Tekashi 6ix9ine is just trying to "get attention,quot;

Tekashi 6ix9ine fans know that he and his little mom, Sara Molina, are no longer getting along so well. In recent news, Sara Molina addressed Hernandez's comeback attempt in which she did an Instagram Live session and also released a new song.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Sara said that Tekashi 6ix9ine only seeks "attention,quot;, and the best she can do is ignore it. Whether to get attention or not, Tekashi's 6ix9ine IG session broke records for being the most popular Instagram Livestream, racking up over 2 million views.

Furthermore, even Tory Lanez commented on how Tekashi 6ix9ine broke her Instagram Live record in her series, Quarantine radio.

As previously reported, Hernandez has just released a new single and music video, "GOOBA," and to promote it, he logged into his Instagram Live account and discussed what it was like to be out of jail, in addition to the allegations.

Regardless of 6ix9ine's record-breaking forms, it has since been all over the web, with many people voicing their opposition to 6ix9ine's rise to the top again.

One of them, as noted above, was his ex-girlfriend, Sara Molina, who told all of his followers to simply ignore Tekashi 6ix9ine because all he wanted was to get as much attention as possible.

Tekashi fans know that Sara has already been talking about 6ix9ine ever since it made headlines again. For example, earlier in the week, Molina turned to her social media account to accuse Tekashi of not paying her child support.

She also involved 50 Cent in the battle. Sara claims that Tekashi told her that she was not going to pay him any more money because she learned to hide it from people, including her. Ironically, at almost the same time, 50 Cent distanced himself from Hernández and said that he would certainly not collaborate with Hernández.

Before that, 50 claimed they thought Hernandez was more of a son than their own, Marquise, with whom Jackson has not been associated for years.



