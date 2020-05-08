Sandra Bullock's daughter makes a rare appearance to the nurse's surprise

How Jada Pinkett Smith he suggested, "Have a scarf!"

If you needed a reason to cry tears of happiness, look no further than the newly released Mother's Day episode of the star's Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk. The episode began with a focus on April Buencamino, a mother of two and a nurse administrator who has been working in a Covid-19 unit at her hospital. Buencamino joined Smith, his mother, Adrienne Banfield NorrisAnd your daughter Willow Smith, on the video show and shared their story with viewers, including that their hospital received 6,000 N95 masks donated by Sandra Bullock. While Buencamino said he didn't even know the Oscar winner was in the hospital to donate PPE, he received a sweet surprise when Bullock virtually appeared during the episode to express his gratitude.

"April, thanks for, I'm going to try to say this without crying, thanks for everything you're doing because we sit here and we're at home with our families because you're out there doing the hard, hard, hard work," Bullock told him. .

"There is no dinner and a grace (that) can happen without us sending you the love, appreciation and gratitude that we have as a family because we are safe and I thank you very much," he continued.