Sandra Bullock shines with pride as daughter thanks nurse fighting COVID-19 in rare appearance

Along with Jada Pinkett Smith in her Facebook Watch & # 39; Red Table Talk & # 39 ;, the actress of & # 39; Bird Box & # 39; and her daughter Laila surprise nurse manager April Buencamino before Mother's Day.

Sandra Bullock He has treated the world with a rare vision of his daughter. On Friday, May 8, the "Ocean & # 39; s 8"the star made a surprise appearance in Jada Pinkett Smith"See Facebook program"Red Table Talk"To thank a nurse who is fighting the new coronavirus pandemic, and she took the opportunity to introduce Laila, 8 years old.

Sandra initially joined Jada to honor nurse administrator April Buencamino for her work in the COVID-19 unit at Adventist Health White Memorial Hospital in Los Angeles prior to Mother's Day. Near the end of her appearance, the 55-year-old woman told those in the virtual chat that she had "someone here who wants to say something to April" before bringing Laila into view.

After greeting the other ladies, Laila looked at the camera and said, "Thank you April for doing everything for everyone." With her mother's guidance, the shy 8-year-old girl added, "Stay safe and your family." Her proud mother took over and shared, "She is our global superhero. She is the one who will save the world in our family, so she is ready. She is ready to join you in April in a few years!"

Before Laila came to say thank you, Sandra extended her gratitude to April. "April, thank you for – I'm going to try to say this without crying – thank you for all that you are doing because we can sit here and be at home with our families because you are out there doing the difficult, difficult, hard work," he started.

"There is no dinner and a grace [that] can happen without sending you the love, appreciation and gratitude that we have as a family because we are safe and I thank them very much," he said.Bird box"The actress continued to share her appreciation.

In relation to April as a mother, Sandra added: "I know that you are afraid, I know that you are afraid on many levels and the fact that you were born with that extra gift to go out and do the good job, I bow to you. To your family, I thank you for allowing you to leave the house. " He concluded by saying: "We are very grateful for you and for all those who do what you do."

A month earlier, Sandra made a donation to April's White Memorial Hospital. Along with her boyfriend photographer Bryan Randall, she delivered 6,000 N95 respirator masks to help nurses with their jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a Bryan Instagram post, it was revealed that the idea came from Sandra's children, Laila and Louis, 10.

In addition to treating April with a surprise conversation with Sandra, Jada revealed during the Mother's Day episode of "Red Table Talk" that she, her daughter Willow Smith and his mother Adrienne Banfield Norris will donate $ 50,000 to White Memorial Hospital. They will also pay for the family vacation of their choice when the pandemic has finally disappeared.